Caffeine break, coming right up.
No More $7 Latte! 12 Easy Matcha Drinks You Can Make In Your Own Kitchen
Staff Writer, Jasmine Williams, covers a variety of topics from home decor to beauty and everything in between. She has bylines at Motherly, The Everymom, and Byrdie where she wrote about motherhood, beauty, health and relationships. Jasmine knew she wanted to be a writer when she realized she was actually interested in reading the articles in her mom's favorite magazines — and she may or may not have ripped her favorite articles out to study them later. When she's not working, you can find Jasmine playing make-believe with her toddler, spending an undisclosed amount of time in Target or TJ Maxx, and searching for a family-friendly puppy to add to her family.
Psst, I have new hobby for you to try—and it has everything to do with visiting Trader Joe's for the ingredients to make some homemade matcha latte recipes! To help you trade doomscrolling for whimsy, I've explored the internet and curated the easiest, tastiest matcha sips you can make at home. Plus, here you'll even find a tasty matcha cocktail recipe that'll replace your usual glass of red wine.
Discover the best matcha drink recipes you'll want to make every week!
Munching with Mariyah
Iced Matcha Latte
Yasmeen of Munching with Mariyah considers herself a "self-proclaimed matcha addict," so you can trust this matcha tastes perfect. She gives a thorough breakdown of her own stress-free matcha method. You'll be surprised to find it only takes five minutes to make! (via Munching with Mariyah)
Earthly Provisions
Vanilla Matcha Latte
This matcha latte tastes like it was intentionally created for people who love all things vanilla or caramel. We especially love this recipe because it teaches you how to make homemade vanilla syrup and comes with a detailed explanation of how to pair it with matcha. (via Earthly Provisions)
The First Mess
Vegan Iced Vanilla Oat Matcha Latte
On the oat milk train? You'll love this matcha recipe that blends it with maple syrup, vanilla extract, and sea salt. (via The First Mess)
Feel Good Foodie
Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte
Want something that tastes like summer in a cup? Feast your eyes on this strawberry matcha. It takes around 10 minutes to make, but you'll enjoy every single second as you watch how beautifully the matcha, strawberry, and milk of your choice fuse together in the glass. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Mixop
Matcha Green Bubble Tea
Make your own bubble tea at home with this easy recipe that only needs five minutes of your time. You'll get to use tapioca pearls, but you'll also add in ingredients like brown sugar and matcha for a sweet drink you can sip any time of day. (via Mixop)
Takes Two Eggs
Blueberry Matcha
The end result of this matcha drink will make you appreciate your hard work making it. So worth it! (via Takes Two Eggs)
The Girl on Bloor
Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink (Starbucks Copycat)
You're not seeing things! Pineapple is included in this matcha drink to make it equally refreshing and perplexing. You'll need some pineapple-ginger syrup, matcha green tea powder, pineapple juice, and coconut milk to make this sip that takes after a popular Starbucks order. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Half Baked Harvest
Iced Strawberry Milk Matcha Latte
If you love strawberries and matcha separately, you'll love them mixed together in this tasty recipe. It takes about 10 minutes to blend the milk, strawberry jam, vanilla extract, matcha powder, water, and lavender together for a drink you won't forget. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Chef Bai
Golden Strawberry Matcha
Not only is this matcha drink naturally sweet, but it's also quick to make and includes antioxidants your body will love. The cinnamon and cardamom in it are so yum! Just make sure you snap a few pictures before drinking it because it's gorgeous to look at. (via Chef Bai)
A Virtual Vegan
Matcha Lemonade
Tired of drinking the same old lemonades? Recreate this matcha-infused recipe for a quick pick-me-up. It's a little tart, but you can easily customize the sweetness with sugar (or sugar alternative). Roll up your sleeves and get acquainted with all the lemons you'll be squeezing. (via A Virtual Vegan)
Vanilla and Bean
Ginger-Orange Matcha Green Tea Smoothie
If you're looking for something to replace your morning coffee, this ginger-orange matcha green tea smoothie is for you. It'll become the "green drink" that kickstarts your wellness goals and taste amazing while doing it. (via Vanilla and Bean)
Tito's Vodka
Tito's Matcha Martini
If you want a unique cocktail to enjoy year-round, you'll love this easy matcha martini. A matcha-tini, if you will. You only need four ingredients to make it: Tito's, cold brew liqueur, matcha, and milk. It'll be a total hit at brunch. (via Tito's Vodka)
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This post has been updated.