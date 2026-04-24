Psst, I have new hobby for you to try—and it has everything to do with visiting Trader Joe's for the ingredients to make some homemade matcha latte recipes! To help you trade doomscrolling for whimsy, I've explored the internet and curated the easiest, tastiest matcha sips you can make at home. Plus, here you'll even find a tasty matcha cocktail recipe that'll replace your usual glass of red wine.

Discover the best matcha drink recipes you'll want to make every week!

Munching with Mariyah Iced Matcha Latte Yasmeen of Munching with Mariyah considers herself a "self-proclaimed matcha addict," so you can trust this matcha tastes perfect. She gives a thorough breakdown of her own stress-free matcha method. You'll be surprised to find it only takes five minutes to make! (via Munching with Mariyah)

Earthly Provisions Vanilla Matcha Latte This matcha latte tastes like it was intentionally created for people who love all things vanilla or caramel. We especially love this recipe because it teaches you how to make homemade vanilla syrup and comes with a detailed explanation of how to pair it with matcha. (via Earthly Provisions)

The First Mess Vegan Iced Vanilla Oat Matcha Latte On the oat milk train? You'll love this matcha recipe that blends it with maple syrup, vanilla extract, and sea salt. (via The First Mess)

Feel Good Foodie Iced Strawberry Matcha Latte Want something that tastes like summer in a cup? Feast your eyes on this strawberry matcha. It takes around 10 minutes to make, but you'll enjoy every single second as you watch how beautifully the matcha, strawberry, and milk of your choice fuse together in the glass. (via Feel Good Foodie)

Mixop Matcha Green Bubble Tea Make your own bubble tea at home with this easy recipe that only needs five minutes of your time. You'll get to use tapioca pearls, but you'll also add in ingredients like brown sugar and matcha for a sweet drink you can sip any time of day. (via Mixop)

Takes Two Eggs Blueberry Matcha The end result of this matcha drink will make you appreciate your hard work making it. So worth it! (via Takes Two Eggs)

The Girl on Bloor Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink (Starbucks Copycat) You're not seeing things! Pineapple is included in this matcha drink to make it equally refreshing and perplexing. You'll need some pineapple-ginger syrup, matcha green tea powder, pineapple juice, and coconut milk to make this sip that takes after a popular Starbucks order. (via The Girl on Bloor)

Half Baked Harvest Iced Strawberry Milk Matcha Latte If you love strawberries and matcha separately, you'll love them mixed together in this tasty recipe. It takes about 10 minutes to blend the milk, strawberry jam, vanilla extract, matcha powder, water, and lavender together for a drink you won't forget. (via Half Baked Harvest)

Chef Bai Golden Strawberry Matcha Not only is this matcha drink naturally sweet, but it's also quick to make and includes antioxidants your body will love. The cinnamon and cardamom in it are so yum! Just make sure you snap a few pictures before drinking it because it's gorgeous to look at. (via Chef Bai)

A Virtual Vegan Matcha Lemonade Tired of drinking the same old lemonades? Recreate this matcha-infused recipe for a quick pick-me-up. It's a little tart, but you can easily customize the sweetness with sugar (or sugar alternative). Roll up your sleeves and get acquainted with all the lemons you'll be squeezing. (via A Virtual Vegan)

Vanilla and Bean Ginger-Orange Matcha Green Tea Smoothie If you're looking for something to replace your morning coffee, this ginger-orange matcha green tea smoothie is for you. It'll become the "green drink" that kickstarts your wellness goals and taste amazing while doing it. (via Vanilla and Bean)

Tito's Vodka Tito's Matcha Martini If you want a unique cocktail to enjoy year-round, you'll love this easy matcha martini. A matcha-tini, if you will. You only need four ingredients to make it: Tito's, cold brew liqueur, matcha, and milk. It'll be a total hit at brunch. (via Tito's Vodka)

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This post has been updated.