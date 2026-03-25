If your social media feed is currently filling up with vibrant violet, you’ve likely met ube (pronounced ooh-beh). While it might look like a "new" viral sensation, this purple yam has been a staple of Filipino cuisine for centuries. In 2026, ube is officially moving from a niche "Instagrammable" trend into the mainstream, with major retailers launching year-round ube product lines. We scoured Amazon for the best extracts and powders to add this nutritious ingredient to everything from your lattes to your pancakes.

Here's how to use this purple yam in your cooking!

What Exactly Is Ube? Getty Ube is a purple yam native to the Philippines. Many people mistake ube for taro or purple sweet potatoes. However, ube is a "true yam" with a rough, bark-like skin and a moist, creamy texture. Unlike the dry, starchy profile of a purple sweet potato, ube is loved for its milder, nutty flavor with notes of vanilla and coconut. Yum!

Why Is It Trending (Again) in 2026? Amazon | Sweet Cow While the "Rainbow Food" era of 2016 introduced ube to the West, 2026 is being called “the new 2016” for food trends. This time, the focus has shifted from just "pretty colors" to flavor escapism and authentic global ingredients. The "Matcha" Trajectory: Food analysts predict ube will soon become as ubiquitous as matcha in coffee shops.

Food analysts predict ube will soon become as ubiquitous as matcha in coffee shops. Health Appeal: It’s packed with anthocyanins (the same antioxidants found in blueberries) and offers more fiber than traditional yams. It’s a great way to decrease inflammation and can help manage your blood sugar while promoting good gut health. Because fresh ube can be hard to find outside of specialty Asian markets, most bakers use ube extract. Here are our favorite ube products that you can buy on Amazon to mix into your culinary creations.

Amazon McCormick Ube Flavor Foodies are obsessed with McCormick's ube flavor extract for bringing an extra dose of flavor and nutrition to cakes, cookies and even lattes.

Amazon HAVNDRAE Premium Ube Powder This vibrant purple sweet potato powder is the easiest way to upgrade your everyday staples—blend it into smoothies for a subtly sweet, nutty boost, or sprinkle it over oatmeal, yogurt, or even salads for a pop of color that actually does something. It also doubles as a natural food dye, so your baked goods can look as good as they taste—no artificial anything required.

Amazon Sweet Cow Ube Condensed Milk Regular condensed milk could never. This ube-spiked version brings a rich, velvety texture and that signature nutty-sweet flavor in one swoop—so your baked goods instantly taste more elevated (and look it, too). Swirl it into brownies, drizzle over cake, or fold it into frosting for a creamy upgrade that feels straight out of a bakery.

Amazon Ryurop Organic Ube Powder Get creative with this beautiful add-on, incorporating a purple charm and deliciousness to any old dessert. I love it in my Greek yogurt for an extra flavorful kick.

Amazon Dolce Flav Purple Ube Extract This sugar-free liquid extract packs that signature nutty-vanilla flavor and vibrant purple hue into a simple dropper—no prep, no mess. A few drops instantly upgrade everything from cakes and frosting to your morning latte. It’s the kind of low-effort, high-impact ingredient that makes your baking feel way more elevated than it actually is.

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