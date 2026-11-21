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12 Best New Aldi Groceries to Shop This November

Aldi

By Brit + CoNov 21, 2026

Brit + Co

See Full Bio

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With grocery prices hitting their seasonal peak, it’s a relief to know Aldi is still one of the most affordable places to fill your cart, and this November the grocer is stocking its shelves with some seriously tempting finds. In the bakery aisle, we’ve got our eyes on the pies and pecan tarts, and you can grab your Thanksgiving turkey now for just 99 cents a pound. Here are 12 new Aldi items worth adding to your cart this month.

Shop these 12 new Aldi finds this November!

Aldi's

Satisfy your sweet tooth with these soft, frosted sugar cookies featuring a comforting hint of honey graham flavor—the ultimate afternoon coffee companion.

Aldi's

Bite-sized and delightfully rich, these mini tarts pack all the buttery, nutty goodness of a classic homemade pecan pie into an easy, single-serve treat.

Aldi's

Take the guesswork out of holiday meal prep with this pre-brined young turkey designed to stay exceptionally juicy, tender, and flavorful in the oven.

Aldi's

Impress your guests with an upscale, melt-in-your-mouth centerpiece cut of beef that delivers restaurant-quality elegance right to your dining table.

Aldi's

Embrace peak autumn comfort with classic spiced apple goodness topped with a crumbly, buttery streusel crust. Shop

Bake Shop 10 in Pumpkin Pie and Bake Shop Pecan Pie too!

Aldi's

Tangy, crusty artisan sourdough infused with savory garlic and aromatic herbs—ideal for pairing with soups or elevating your grilled cheese.

Aldi's

Elevate your holiday roast with this gourmet kit that infuses deep, savory flavor and locks in moisture from the inside out.

Aldi's

Enjoy authentic, comforting Tex-Mex flavor in minutes with these savory, gluten-free chicken tamales that make a fantastic quick weeknight dinner.

Aldi's

Upgrade your snack spread with a smoky, creamy twist on classic pimento dip (also available in bacon!) that begs to be paired with pretzels and crackers. Also available in Bacon.

Aldi's

Whip up a bakery-worthy homemade pie in a flash using this rich, heirloom-pumpkin-infused pie mix.

Aldi's

Get all the savory, comforting flavor of Thanksgiving dinner packed into a single, extra-crunchy, wavy potato chip.

Aldi's

Almost too cute to eat, these charming chocolate mini bears (alongside seasonal Santas and snowmen) make for wonderful stocking stuffers or sweet lunchbox surprises.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more fun Aldi finds each month!

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