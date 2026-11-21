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12 Best New Aldi Groceries to Shop This November
Aldi
By Brit + CoNov 21, 2026
Brit + Co
See Full Bio
Recommended for you
With grocery prices hitting their seasonal peak, it’s a relief to know Aldi is still one of the most affordable places to fill your cart, and this November the grocer is stocking its shelves with some seriously tempting finds. In the bakery aisle, we’ve got our eyes on the pies and pecan tarts, and you can grab your Thanksgiving turkey now for just 99 cents a pound. Here are 12 new Aldi items worth adding to your cart this month.
Shop these 12 new Aldi finds this November!
Aldi's
Bake Shop Honey Graham Frosted Sugar Cookies
Satisfy your sweet tooth with these soft, frosted sugar cookies featuring a comforting hint of honey graham flavor—the ultimate afternoon coffee companion.
Aldi's
Bake Shop Pecan Mini Tarts
Bite-sized and delightfully rich, these mini tarts pack all the buttery, nutty goodness of a classic homemade pecan pie into an easy, single-serve treat.
Aldi's
Brined Young Turkey
Take the guesswork out of holiday meal prep with this pre-brined young turkey designed to stay exceptionally juicy, tender, and flavorful in the oven.
Aldi's
Specially Selected USDA Choice Beef Tenderloin
Impress your guests with an upscale, melt-in-your-mouth centerpiece cut of beef that delivers restaurant-quality elegance right to your dining table.
Aldi's
Bake Shop Assorted Pies, Dutch Apple
Embrace peak autumn comfort with classic spiced apple goodness topped with a crumbly, buttery streusel crust. Shop
Bake Shop 10 in Pumpkin Pie and Bake Shop Pecan Pie too!
Aldi's
Specially Selected Garlic & Herbs Sourdough
Tangy, crusty artisan sourdough infused with savory garlic and aromatic herbs—ideal for pairing with soups or elevating your grilled cheese.
Aldi's
Urban Accents Turkey Brine & Rub Kit
Elevate your holiday roast with this gourmet kit that infuses deep, savory flavor and locks in moisture from the inside out.
Aldi's
Texas Tamale Co. Gluten Free Gourmet Chicken Tamales
Enjoy authentic, comforting Tex-Mex flavor in minutes with these savory, gluten-free chicken tamales that make a fantastic quick weeknight dinner.
Aldi's
Park Street Deli Pimento Dips, Smoked Gouda
Upgrade your snack spread with a smoky, creamy twist on classic pimento dip (also available in bacon!) that begs to be paired with pretzels and crackers. Also available in Bacon.
Aldi's
Sarah's Homegrown Premium Pumpkin Pie Mix
Whip up a bakery-worthy homemade pie in a flash using this rich, heirloom-pumpkin-infused pie mix.
Aldi's
Clancy's Turkey Wavy Chips, Turkey
Get all the savory, comforting flavor of Thanksgiving dinner packed into a single, extra-crunchy, wavy potato chip.
Aldi's
Choceur Mini Bears
Almost too cute to eat, these charming chocolate mini bears (alongside seasonal Santas and snowmen) make for wonderful stocking stuffers or sweet lunchbox surprises.
Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more fun Aldi finds each month!
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