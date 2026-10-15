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These seasonal finds won't stay on shelves long!

12 New Aldi Finds You Need To Try Before October Ends

Assorted Halloween-themed treats including ghost pizza, cookies, cupcakes, and apple pie cheese.
Aldi's
Brit + Co
By Brit + CoOct 15, 2026
Brit + Co
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Aldi's been stocking its shelves this October with some seriously spellbinding new products. On the sweet side, we're eyeing dark chocolate mini palmiers and pumpkin spice cupcakes topped with swirls of cream cheese frosting. If you're craving something savory, there are hearty ready-to-heat meals like pumpkin sage risotto and tri-color truffle tortellini (for just $2.50!), perfect for a cozy weeknight dinner. And if you're planning a spooky soirée, the grocer's got ghost pizza and apple pie cheese that's frightfully fun and wallet-friendly!

Spice up your next Aldi trip with these 12 new Aldi finds coming in October!

Bag of Benton's Mini Palmiers with dark chocolate and sugar.

Aldi's

Benton's Dark Chocolate Mini Palmiers

Let's start with dessert first, naturally. These delicate, flaky French pastry bites dipped in rich dark chocolate offer the ultimate sweet and buttery crunch for your afternoon coffee break.

Package of Priano Italian style cookies with cherries, four cookies visible through a clear window.

Aldi's

Priano Italian Style Cookies with Amarena Cherries

Cherry lovers, this one's for you. Traditional Italian treats featuring a burst of sweet-tart Amarena cherry flavor brings serious bakery quality straight to your pantry.

Apple pie flavor Dutch Gouda cheese in a clear package, 5.3 oz, on a white background.

Aldi's

Emporium Selection Apple Pie Dutch Gouda Style Cheese

Get ready for charcuterie season with this festive, sweet-and-savory cheese. It's infused with comforting autumn apple pie spices, perfect for your seasonal boards.

Pumpkin & Sage Goat Cheese Risotto box with pumpkin rice image.

Aldi's

Specially Selected Flavored Goat Cheese Risotto, Pumpkin Sage

Dinner for just $2.50! Tangy goat cheese gets elevated with warm pumpkin and savory sage notes, making it an easy and affordable gourmet dinner for fall.

Tri-Color Tortellini Truffle package with pasta image and nutritional info.

Aldi's

Specially Selected Truffle Tri-Color Tortellini

Another dinner for just $2.50! This gourmet, color-stuffed pasta combines rich truffle flavor with an ultra-affordable price point for an easy weeknight meal that actually feels upscale.

Pack of Halloween-themed purple frosted sugar cookies with festive sprinkles.

Aldi's

Bake Shop Halloween Frosted Sugar Cookies

Serve up soft sugar cookies topped with festive holiday frosting to any upcoming party or school event.

Halloween-themed ghost-shaped pizza packaging with spooky decorations.

Aldi's

Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Halloween Ghost Shaped Pizza

Add some spooky fun to dinner time with this adorable, ghost-shaped frozen pizza that is sure to delight kids and horror fans alike during your October movie nights or Halloween parties.

Round cinnamon cr\u00e8me cake in clear packaging, labeled "Bake Shop" with frosting drizzle.

Aldi's

Bake Shop Cinnamon Creme Cake

This moist, tender cake topped with a sweet frosting drizzle is perfect for pairing with your morning coffee or an afternoon tea break.

Pack of 12 pumpkin spice mini cupcakes in clear packaging on a tan background.

Aldi's

Bake Shop Mini Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

These bite-sized treats are packed with pumpkin spice flavor and topped with a rich layer of frosting, perfect for fall gatherings.

Packaged pumpkin spice brioche with a black label and French flag design.

Aldi's

Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche

Elevate your French toast or breakfast sandwiches with this rich, buttery brioche infused with warm autumn spices.

RXBAR Protein Energy Bites box, dark chocolate peanut butter flavor.

Aldi's

Rx Bar RX Energy Bites

This protein-packed snack combines dark chocolate and peanut butter to help power you through busy days on the go.

Butternut Squash Ravioli package on an orange and white background.

Aldi's

Priano Ravioli, Butternut Squash (or Pumpkin & Sage)

Wrap up a chilly evening with this comforting stuffed pasta, offering a savory-sweet filling that screams fall comfort food.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover even more fun Aldi finds each month!


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