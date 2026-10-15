12 New Aldi Finds You Need To Try Before October Ends

Aldi's been stocking its shelves this October with some seriously spellbinding new products. On the sweet side, we're eyeing dark chocolate mini palmiers and pumpkin spice cupcakes topped with swirls of cream cheese frosting. If you're craving something savory, there are hearty ready-to-heat meals like pumpkin sage risotto and tri-color truffle tortellini (for just $2.50!), perfect for a cozy weeknight dinner. And if you're planning a spooky soirée, the grocer's got ghost pizza and apple pie cheese that's frightfully fun and wallet-friendly!

Spice up your next Aldi trip with these 12 new Aldi finds coming in October!

Aldi's Benton's Dark Chocolate Mini Palmiers

Let's start with dessert first, naturally. These delicate, flaky French pastry bites dipped in rich dark chocolate offer the ultimate sweet and buttery crunch for your afternoon coffee break.

Aldi's Priano Italian Style Cookies with Amarena Cherries Cherry lovers, this one's for you. Traditional Italian treats featuring a burst of sweet-tart Amarena cherry flavor brings serious bakery quality straight to your pantry.

Aldi's Emporium Selection Apple Pie Dutch Gouda Style Cheese Get ready for charcuterie season with this festive, sweet-and-savory cheese. It's infused with comforting autumn apple pie spices, perfect for your seasonal boards.

Aldi's Specially Selected Flavored Goat Cheese Risotto, Pumpkin Sage Dinner for just $2.50! Tangy goat cheese gets elevated with warm pumpkin and savory sage notes, making it an easy and affordable gourmet dinner for fall.

Aldi's Specially Selected Truffle Tri-Color Tortellini

Another dinner for just $2.50! This gourmet, color-stuffed pasta combines rich truffle flavor with an ultra-affordable price point for an easy weeknight meal that actually feels upscale.

Aldi's Bake Shop Halloween Frosted Sugar Cookies Serve up soft sugar cookies topped with festive holiday frosting to any upcoming party or school event.

Aldi's Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Halloween Ghost Shaped Pizza Add some spooky fun to dinner time with this adorable, ghost-shaped frozen pizza that is sure to delight kids and horror fans alike during your October movie nights or Halloween parties.

Aldi's Bake Shop Cinnamon Creme Cake This moist, tender cake topped with a sweet frosting drizzle is perfect for pairing with your morning coffee or an afternoon tea break.

Aldi's Bake Shop Mini Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes These bite-sized treats are packed with pumpkin spice flavor and topped with a rich layer of frosting, perfect for fall gatherings.

Aldi's Specially Selected Pumpkin Spice Sliced Brioche Elevate your French toast or breakfast sandwiches with this rich, buttery brioche infused with warm autumn spices.

Aldi's Rx Bar RX Energy Bites This protein-packed snack combines dark chocolate and peanut butter to help power you through busy days on the go.

Aldi's Priano Ravioli, Butternut Squash (or Pumpkin & Sage) Wrap up a chilly evening with this comforting stuffed pasta, offering a savory-sweet filling that screams fall comfort food.

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