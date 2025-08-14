Free Trial for 120+ Creative Classes

So charming!

9 Cozy Aldi Finds That'll Transform Your Fall Decor Game (Without Breaking The Bank)

​Aldi Fall Decor
Aldi
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserAug 14, 2025
Meredith Holser
Affiliate and Food Writer

Meredith Holser is B+C's resident affiliate writer. Meredith enjoys writing about a range of topics, but she's adopted e-commerce writing in all its many facets. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.

See Full Bio

Fall is almost in the air. What will really seal the deal in the wake of the changing seasons is swapping out your summer decor for something a bit… cozier. Though a complete decor refresh can often be costly, Aldi’s coming through this fall with a brand-new lineup of decor finds that are not only charming, but budget-friendly, too. If you’re ready to make the switch, check out our favorite fall decor pieces from Aldi that’ll hit stores soon!

Scroll on for 9 cozy Aldi fall decor finds to add to your space ASAP!

Kirkton House Pumpkin Cream Cookie Candle

Aldi

Kirkton House Pumpkin Cream Cookie Candle

Filling your home with seasonal smells is one of the best parts about fall time. This sweet scent will remind you of your favorite bakery treat!

Kirkton House Reversible Fall Comfort Mat

Aldi

Kirkton House Reversible Fall Comfort Mat

This two-sided mat will work wonderfully in front of your kitchen sink, especially since it's extra cushy. Doing the dishes won't feel like too much of a chore after this inexpensive addition!

Kirkton House 4-Pack Woven Pumpkins

Aldi

Kirkton House 4-Pack Woven Pumpkins

Our fall decor plans definitely involve putting pumpkins everywhere. Luckily, this set of four from Aldi pair well together soo you can easily set them up side-by-side or scatter them around your space.

Kirkton House Mushroom Glass Bud Vase

Aldi

Kirkton House Mushroom Glass Bud Vase

This bud vase is so Anthro-coded, but doesn't cost nearly as much! Ideal for flower stems or faux blooms, try adding warmer tones to really nail the fall theme.

Kirkton House Fall Mini Gnome

Aldi

Kirkton House Fall Mini Gnome

We're in love with this lil' guy. Why not welcome the season with a pinch of whimsy?

Scrub Daddy Pumpkin Shaped Scrubber

Aldi

Scrub Daddy Pumpkin Shaped Scrubber

We're definitely Scrub Daddy loyalists over here, which is why we were so excited to see this pumpkin-shaped version coming to the Aldi Finds aisle soon.

Crofton 4-Pack Embossed Wine Glasses

Aldi

Crofton 4-Pack Embossed Wine Glasses

Got a fall dinner party planned? Step up your tablescape with this set of four textured glasses for serving water, cocktails, or even tea!

Huntington Home Harvest Wreath

Aldi

Huntington Home Harvest Wreath

This cozy wreath is right on point for fall time and will instantly make your guests feel welcomed.

Kirkton House Tiered Tray

Aldi

Kirkton House Tiered Tray

Whether you use it for fall decor accents, spices, or other kitchen accouterment, this tiered tray not only looks chic, but helps save some precious counter space, too.

