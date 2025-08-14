9 Cozy Aldi Finds That'll Transform Your Fall Decor Game (Without Breaking The Bank)

Fall is almost in the air. What will really seal the deal in the wake of the changing seasons is swapping out your summer decor for something a bit… cozier. Though a complete decor refresh can often be costly, Aldi’s coming through this fall with a brand-new lineup of decor finds that are not only charming, but budget-friendly, too. If you’re ready to make the switch, check out our favorite fall decor pieces from Aldi that’ll hit stores soon!

Scroll on for 9 cozy Aldi fall decor finds to add to your space ASAP!

Aldi Kirkton House Pumpkin Cream Cookie Candle Filling your home with seasonal smells is one of the best parts about fall time. This sweet scent will remind you of your favorite bakery treat!

Aldi Kirkton House Reversible Fall Comfort Mat This two-sided mat will work wonderfully in front of your kitchen sink, especially since it's extra cushy. Doing the dishes won't feel like too much of a chore after this inexpensive addition!

Aldi Kirkton House 4-Pack Woven Pumpkins Our fall decor plans definitely involve putting pumpkins everywhere. Luckily, this set of four from Aldi pair well together soo you can easily set them up side-by-side or scatter them around your space.

Aldi Kirkton House Mushroom Glass Bud Vase This bud vase is so Anthro-coded, but doesn't cost nearly as much! Ideal for flower stems or faux blooms, try adding warmer tones to really nail the fall theme.

Aldi Kirkton House Fall Mini Gnome We're in love with this lil' guy. Why not welcome the season with a pinch of whimsy?

Aldi Scrub Daddy Pumpkin Shaped Scrubber We're definitely Scrub Daddy loyalists over here, which is why we were so excited to see this pumpkin-shaped version coming to the Aldi Finds aisle soon.

Aldi Crofton 4-Pack Embossed Wine Glasses Got a fall dinner party planned? Step up your tablescape with this set of four textured glasses for serving water, cocktails, or even tea!

Aldi Huntington Home Harvest Wreath This cozy wreath is right on point for fall time and will instantly make your guests feel welcomed.

Aldi Kirkton House Tiered Tray Whether you use it for fall decor accents, spices, or other kitchen accouterment, this tiered tray not only looks chic, but helps save some precious counter space, too.

