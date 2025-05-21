9 “Frugal” Aldi Buys Even People With Expensive Taste Will Love

I obviously love Aldi for its reputation as the cheapest grocery store around, but you'd be surprised to know that they have plenty of luxe products that don't cost a lot! From baked goods to frozen foods, you can get the same fancy feel from your Aldi haul as you would if you stopped at stores like Whole Foods or Trader Joe's. Seriously – these nine Aldi products prove that obtaining a little treat doesn't have to stretch your budget. If you're a frugal shopper with expensive taste like me, you're going to want to stock upon these finds ASAP!

Scroll on to discover 9 cheap Aldi finds you'll adore, even if you have expensive taste!

Aldi Emporium Selection Double Crème Brie Cheese This extra creamy brie is perfect for fancy snacking sessions. It also makes a wonderful addition to any charcuterie spread! The good news is you don't have to splurge on a single wheel to get a taste – this one's just $4.95 at Aldi.

Aldi Bake Shop Mini Croissants Oui oui! These mini croissants rival your favorite cafe with ease. Each one is perfectly buttery and flaky for eating on its own or pairing with jam and coffee. At 100 calories per serving, this $3.29 find is even better knowing you can enjoy it guilt-free.

Aldi Choceur Choco Changer Dark Chocolate Bar Dotted with salted fudge and almonds (okay, fancy!), this $3.29 dark chocolate bar not only makes a delicious dessert on its own, you can also chop it up for cookies or to top scoops of your favorite ice cream. That's my favorite part about being a bit frugal – you can get creative when it comes to using certain groceries multiple ways.

Aldi L'Oven Fresh Artisanal Bread This artisanally-baked loaf comes complete with pieces of plump and flavorful slices of bread, perfect for whipping up sandwiches or slathering jelly on for brunch! At just $3.15, it provides a tasteful step up from your average loaf – all without the major price bump.

Aldi Fremont Fish Market Value Pack Wild Caught Pink Salmon Two pounds of salmon for just $11.39 is a dang good deal, and even though this bag is frozen, you can still cook up each piece in a way that lands on the same level as fresher fish.

Aldi Park Street Deli Red Pepper Feta Cheese & Yogurt Dip This feta dip reminds me so much of Cava, but instead of grabbing a single serving alongside a bowl that's going to cost you at least $15, this tub supplies you with at least 10 servings for $3.29. It's tangy, creamy, and cheesy, plus you can use it beyond grain bowls as a chip dip or flatbread spread!

Aldi Waterloo Orange Vanilla Sparkling Water Sparkling water as a concept is fairly fancy already, but this orange and vanilla flavor profile certainly ups the ante. For just $3.98, you can snag eight cans of this delightfully refreshing bev.

Aldi Priano Authentic Manicotti Manicotti isn't typically something I think of as being sold in stores, which makes this $4.99 Aldi find feel all the more luxe! Crafted with a total of three cheeses, this heat-and-eat pasta will cure your Italian food cravings without having to spend a ton of extra money dining out.

Aldi Emporium Selection Hot Honey Goat Milk Cheese Log I love that Aldi carries "trendy" items like this $3.95 goat cheese log that's infused with hot honey. Goat cheese is undeniably great for charcuterie, while the hot honey element makes this pick feel fresh! Because it's both sweet and spicy, you can easily pair it with savory items like chips or sweet additions like berries.

