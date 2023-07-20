The 6 Best Olive Oil Brands To Make Your Next Dinner With
Let’s chat olive oil. The golden elixir has been treasured over most other cooking oils for literal centuries, with many different variations coming out of the woodwork. The oil aisle in the grocery store is an overwhelming testament to *just* how many olive oil brands are out there. How do you even choose? We’ve got a few tips and tricks for selecting the right kind, *plus* the best olive oil brands to shop, so that your next meal reaps the benefit from every precious drop.
How can you tell if olive oil is good?
Photo by Polina Tankilevitch / PEXELS
Any olive oils that are labeled as ‘pure’ or ‘refined’ should be avoided if you’re searching for that real olive oil-y taste. Bottles marketed as ‘extra virgin olive oil’ go through a strict, standardized process that prohibits any tweaks to the product, thus resulting in a purer pour.
Light and heat can impact the taste of your treasured EVOO by making it spoil quicker, so legit olive oils won’t be bottled in materials that can be penetrated by either of them. Look for olive oils kept inside dark glass bottles or opaque containers for the best product!
Italy, Greece, and Spain are the main players in the *authentic* olive oil scene. Like coffee beans, you’re going to want to look towards a single-origin (from one place, not a mix of a few) olive oil to ensure you’re adding the highest quality, most reputable kind to your cart.
Beyond these factors, you can get really picky with the tasting notes of olive oil. Some hold a peppery kick, while others are more mild. It’s up to you what you’d like to eat!
More than anything, you should take how you’ll use your olive oil into account – are you using it mostly for heating and cooking, or rather a finishing drizzle on salads and homemade dips? The kind you buy will depend on that.
The Best Olive Oil Brands to Buy
Brightland
Brightland ensures their olive oil products are never over-processed and made without fillers or preservatives. Reigning from a California-based family farm, you can find solace in your purchase, knowing each bottle you get comes in its purest form. The opaque bottles keep their olive oils fresher for longer, *plus* they come in a wide range of infused flavors: chili, rosemary, garlic, lemon, and basil. Their Awake ($37) strain holds a robust flavor, good for beginner use.
Frankies 457
Graza
This olive oil brand is pretty buzzy these days, but we promise it doesn't skimp on quality. Graza's oils are certified single-origin, coming from Jaen, Spain (where reportedly, over half of the world's olive oil is made). The brand is quite particular about the kind of olives they source for their product, crediting Picuals for their high smoke point, long shelf life, and health benefits. Two kinds are available for your kitchen – Drizzle ($20) is made with younger olives, and Sizzle ($15) with matured ones.
Kosterina
Kosterina puts Greek olive oil at the center of your dining table, because (at least they claim) that American olive oils – full of fillers and poor tastes – aren't cutting it. Their olive oils are crafted quite quickly after the Grecian olives are harvested, resulting in a purer, more flavorful, and higher quality bottle.
Vignoli
Italian olive oil brand, Vignoli, is committed to "cutting-edge farming and storage technologies" that bring you high-quality oils. The brand works closely with local growers in Italy, ensuring that their products have the utmost integrity – and more than anything, amazing flavor. They believe good EVOO should naturally have health benefits, which is why they prioritize having polyphenols and antioxidants each bottle. These can help reduce cholesterol levels and prevent signs of aging and cardiovascular disease.
Fat Gold
Fat Gold also wants to bring better olive oil to America. The brand believes that olive oil can be *just* as nuanced in flavor as wine, chocolate, or beer – and their products (and expertise!) deliver that. Produced locally in California, their tinned olive oil retains a well-rounded flavor, and due to its storage container, will last you a while for all those cooking projects.
Sign up for our newsletter for more exciting food picks!
Header image via Vignoli Food
- There's An Unexpected Ingredient In The New Starbucks Oleato Drink ›
- Everything We Learned From Netflix’s ‘Salt Fat Acid Heat’ ›
- 15 Olive Oil Cakes to *Wow* the Entire Family ›
- What the Heck’s the Difference Between All Those Different Types of Olive Oils? ›
- 10 Cooking Oils You Should Know About, If You Need To Make A Switch ›
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.