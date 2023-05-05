The 35 Best Salad Recipes That Make A Totally Satisfying Meal
Salad cravings come and go but they can definitely linger when you find the perfect mix of fresh, seasonal ingredients and an irresistibly delicious dressing. These hearty salads are all of those things, and stand on their own as a meal for one or a crowd. The versatility of each is what makes them shine as our very best salad recipes too. Top with your favorite protein for a delicious dinner, proudly bring along to a summer BBQ potluck, or pack for a week's worth of healthy lunches. Whether you're craving a taco-style salad, an all-veggie mix, or a spin on your favorite cuisine like Thai, Middle Eastern, or Southern-Style, these are the best salads to add to your recipe box.
Spring Mix Salad with Lemon Baked Tofu
Pack protein like lemon tofu and edamame to this salad that's filled enough to be its own stand-alone dish. The tangy vinaigrette is so refreshing too! (via Two Spoons for Brit + Co)
Butternut Squash Salad
Rich in nutrients, this veggie salad packs a mouthful of sweet flavors from the roasted butternut, paired with perfectly with a homemade apple cider dressing. (via Brit + Co)
Space Salad
This NASA-inspired recipe, originally developed for deep space travelers, only requires seven ingredients: soybeans, poppy seeds, barley, kale, peanuts, sunflower seeds, and sweet potatoes are all tossed together to create an (ahem) out-of-this-world salad. (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Arugula Walnut Salad
Here's our favorite go-to spring salad recipe, chock full of fresh fruit + veg we love to savor all season long. (via Brit + Co)
Sweet Potato Salad
This hearty salad mixes together roasted sweet potato, fluffy quinoa, arugula, crumbled feta, and a quick + delicious hummus dressing. (via Live Eat Learn)
Whole30 Chicken and Avocado Salad
We recreated one of Pinterest's most popular Whole30 recipes and learned exactly what all the fuss is about, so good! (via Brit + Co)
Spring Chicken Salad With Sauce Verte
Low-carb fans will love this bright spring salad with seasoned chicken and a mix of veggies like asparagus, English peas, and plenty of greens. (via Brit + Co)
Pesto Chicken Avocado Orzo Salad
Grilled Cajun chicken, orzo, romaine lettuce, and avocado and peppers tossed together with a creamy thousand island dressing is a meal we'll happily add to our weekly salad rotation ASAP. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Roasted Golden Beet Salad With Farro
Roasted beets, farro, goat cheese, and crunchy almonds is hearty enough to serve as a meal on its own but also a dish you'll totally want to share. (via Barley & Sage)
Peach Salad
Peach lovers unite! This salad puts the juicy stone fruit front and center and finishes with a sweet and tangy olive oil dressing. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Summer Watermelon Radish Salad
Watermelon radishes are nothing like your average watermelon. Earthy and packed with a spicy kick, these vegetables go best paired with a simple balsamic vinaigrette. (via Brit + Co)
Curly Endive and Stone Fruit Salad
The best thing about salads is their versatility. Swap the endive here for radicchio, chicories, frisée or some other favorite and grill the stone fruit for added flavor. (via Most Hungry)
Easy Beef Taco Salad
Top this beef salad with your favorite taco toppings and an easy and delicious 2-ingredient dressing!.(via Salt & Lavender)
Spring Orzo Salad
Loaded with asparagus, peas, and a delicious lemon vinaigrette dressing, this salad will satisfy you through summer and beyond. (via Munching With Mariyah)
Shaved Broccolini, Brussel Sprouts, and Kale Salad
This gluten-free and vegetarian salad features shaved broccolini, Brussels sprouts and kale (*all* the greens) and is so easy to make. (via RachL Mansfield)
Grilled Buffalo Chicken Salad
Toss crispy romaine hearts, spicy buffalo chicken, and all your favorite veggies with a healthy and super tasty avocado ranch dressing for your next salad craving. (via The Endless Meal)
Apple Berry Walnut Salad
Berry season is a perfect time to make this salad, mixed with kale, red leaf lettuce, blackberries, blueberries, apples, and walnuts. (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
These Are The Best Salad Recipes To Mix Up This Summer
Snap Pea And Burrata Salad
Snap peas, cucumbers, radishes, and creamy burrata cheese is the healthy + totally satisfying mix we want in a salad. (via Cozy Cravings)
Santa Fe Chicken Salad
This Chili's copycat recipe is loaded with spicy chicken, yummy veggies, tortilla strips and a zesty Santa Fe sauce. (via The Girl on Bloor)
Winter Greens & Citrus Salad with Tahini-Ginger Dressing
The Japanese-style tahini-ginger dressing in this salad is so good that you'll want to drizzle it on all your veggies — sauteéd kale, steamed broccoli, and more. (via Season Cookbook x Brit + Co)
Panzanella Bread Salad
This salad made with grilled bread, heirloom tomatoes, capers and herbs can be served warm or cold depending on the season and mood. (via Veggie Society)
Authentic Fattoush Salad
Make the most of summer's best produce with a delicious dressing and crunchy homemade pita chips for the ultimate bread salad. (via Forks & Foliage)
Turmeric Rice Salad
Grains are a great way to turn a salad into a meal. This Mediterranean-inspired salad uses turmeric and rice to add a beautiful color, great texture and a lot of nutrition. (via Feel Good Foodie)
Vegan Grilled Club Salad
Inspired by the classic club sandwich, this salad uses similar ingredients grilled to perfection. (via The Edgy Veg)
Bright Winter Salad
This easy, 10-minute salad is packed with antioxidants and introduces dragonfruit to your salad go-to ingredients. (via No Eggs Or Ham)
Easy Fennel Arugula Salad
Mix in sundried tomatoes and artichoke hearts to create a simple and satisfying salad with huge flavor. (via GastroPlant)
Turkish Shepherd Salad
Tomato season is our favorite salad time. Add fresh summer tomatoes, cucumbers and onions, plus sumac, lemon juice and olive oil to make this tasty and refreshing salad in just 5 minutes! (via Give Recipe)
Thai Quinoa Salad
A simple Thai vinaigrette made of sesame oil, lime juice, fish sauce, ginger, and garlic turns your summer produce into a delightful feast! (via A Spicy Perspective)
BÒ LÚC LẮC (VIETNAMESE SHAKING BEEF) ON A BED OF WATERCRESS
This peppery, sweet, and savory bo luc lac is delicious served on a bed of crisp watercress, red onions, and cherry tomatoes, so salad-esque. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Kale Salad
This colorful kale salad made with a fresh strawberry vinaigrette is an ode to California cuisine. (via Culinary Hill)
Cauliflower Citrus Salad
This winter salad is a great one to bookmark come the holidays or try anytime you're craving crunchy and sweet. (via Allo Simone)
Chickpea Shawarma Salad
This plant-based version of the Middle Easter dish still has the same kick of spices but with hearty chickpeas and a dressing that’s tangy, sweet, and tart all at once. (via Chef Bai)
STRAWBERRY SPINACH SALAD & BALSAMIC DRESSING
This healthy summer salad is quick and easy, featuring toasted almonds, sliced cucumbers and in-season strawberries, plus an easy balsamic vinaigrette dressing. (via Two Spoons)
WATERMELON FETA BASIL BALSAMIC SALAD RECIPE
There are few things better than watermelon in season and this salad takes advantage of all of it with complimentary flavors of feta, basil, and balsamic. (via Cilantro Parsley)
Black Eyed Pea and Cornbread Salad
This Southern-style salad had us at cornbread, plus plant-based toppings that are healthy and delicious and totally filling. (via This Wife Cooks)
Follow us on Pinterest for more summer dinner recipe ideas and check out our online cooking classes for more ideas!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.