Pre-Save This Healthy Grocery List We Made For The *Easiest* Target Run Of Your Life
If you’re anything like me, you have a taste for the spontaneous. It’s fun to let life run its course while you float along like a little fairy indulging in wildly unexpected moments. All of this is pure fun until you’re left with actual adult responsibilities – ahem – the dreaded grocery run, for one. It’s easy to step foot in TJ’s with no real plan, but paying the tab isn’t as painless. Enter the well-planned grocery list. Yes, you’ve tackled this task many times before, but what if you let me do the hard work of writing one for you? Below, the *perfect* grocery list you’ve only dreamt about curating. Just copy and paste into your notes app for the most seamless store trip ever.
A Healthy Grocery List for Easy Trips to the Store
Photo by Tima Miroshnichenko / PEXELS
The amount of each item you buy from this grocery list will depend on the size of your family, and how quickly you all consume groceries! This list should provide a good starting point for creating diverse, healthy, homemade meals throughout the week and weekend.
Protein
- Chicken breasts
- Ground turkey
- Salmon filets
- Eggs
- Tofu
- Canned tuna
Dairy
- Greek yogurt
- Milk (almond, oat, soy, your preferred variety)
- Sliced cheese (your preferred variety)
- Shredded cheese (your preferred variety)
- Cottage cheese
Grains(adjust to your preference if you are gluten-free)
- Whole wheat bread
- Brown rice
- Granola
- Quinoa
- Cereal
- Oats
- Whole wheat pasta
Fruits
- Apples
- Bananas
- Lemons
- Oranges
- Berries (strawberries, blueberries, raspberries)
- Grapes
- Avocado
Vegetables
- Spinach
- Kale
- Broccoli
- Carrots
- Celery
- Lettuce
- Bell peppers
- Tomatoes
- Cucumbers
- Zucchini
- Sweet potatoes
Legumes
- Chickpeas
- Black beans
- Lentils
Nuts and seeds
- Almonds
- Chia seeds
- Flax seeds
Condiments and pantry staples(depending on what you need)
- Olive oil
- Balsamic vinegar
- Soy sauce and / or tamari
- Herbs and spices
- Garlic
- Onions
- Salad dressing
- Canned tomatoes
- Canned coconut milk
- Peanut butter and / or almond butter
- Whole grain mustard
- Chicken or vegetable broth
- Honey and / or maple syrup
Snacks
- Hummus
- Whole grain crackers
- Rice cakes (your preferred flavor)
- Microwave popcorn
Meal Ideas Using Your Groceries
Photo by Yaroslav Shuraev / PEXELS
When it comes to meal time, there are *tons* of possibilities using your grocery items. Here are just a few simple healthy meal ideas to get those chef juices flowing!
- Grilled Chicken Salad: Grilled chicken breast strips with spinach, tomatoes, cucumber slices, and avocado. Dress with your salad dressing of choice.
- Quinoa Stir-Fry: Cook quinoa according to package instructions. In a pan, sautée diced tofu (or chicken) with mixed vegetables (bell peppers, carrots, broccoli). Add cooked quinoa to the pan and season with soy sauce. Optional: Add scrambled eggs for added protein.
- Salmon with Roasted Vegetables: Season salmon filets with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Bake in the oven at 400°F (200°C) for about 15-20 minutes. Serve with roasted sweet potatoes and steamed broccoli.
- Omelette with Spinach and Cheese: Whisk 2 eggs with a splash of milk. Sauté some spinach and diced onions in a pan until wilted. Pour the egg mixture over the vegetables and cook until it’s set. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top, and fold the omelette in half.
- Chickpea and Vegetable Curry: Sauté diced onions, garlic, and bell peppers in a large pot. Add canned chickpeas, diced tomatoes, and a can of coconut milk. Season with curry powder, turmeric, and cumin. Simmer for 15-20 minutes. Serve over brown rice.
- Whole Wheat Pasta Primavera: Cook whole wheat pasta according to package instructions. In a separate pan, sautée sliced zucchini, chopped bell peppers, and diced tomatoes. Toss the cooked pasta with the vegetables, a drizzle of olive oil, and sprinkle with shredded cheese.
- Tuna Salad Sandwiches: Mix canned tuna with diced celery, onions, and Greek yogurt (or mayonnaise). Season with salt, pepper, and a squeeze of lemon juice. Spread the tuna salad on whole wheat bread slices, and add lettuce and tomato.
- Greek Yogurt Parfait: Layer Greek yogurt, mixed berries, and granola in a glass or bowl. Drizzle with honey or maple syrup for sweetness.
