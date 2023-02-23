There's An Unexpected Ingredient In The New Starbucks Oleato Drink
Starbucks announced a new line of Oleato coffee drinks this week. But what does that mean exactly? The beverages combine coffee with a surprising ingredient: extra virgin olive oil. We're a bit skeptical about how good an olive oil-infused latte or cold brew could really be, but since EVOO is the gold standard for cooking, we're likely to give it a try when we can. Read more about Starbucks' latest innovations, and when you can try the new drinks for yourself.
What is Starbucks Oleato™?
Starbucks Oleato™ is a new line of Starbucks beverages that combines coffee with a spoonful of Partanna cold-pressed olive oil. The recipe reflects a tradition that's rooted in centuries of Italian history: enjoying a spoonful of olive oil on the daily for an uplifting experience.
What does Starbucks Oleato™ taste like?
Starbucks Stories describes the new Oleato™ drinks as "velvety smooth, delicate sweet and lush."
“When creating the beverages, we were inspired by the rich history and origin stories of coffee and olive oil – two of nature’s most transcendent ingredients,” says Amy Dilger, principal beverage developer for Starbucks. “Infusing Starbucks coffee with olive oil yielded a velvety smooth, rich texture, with the buttery, round flavors imparted by the olive oil perfectly pairing with the soft, chocolatey notes of the coffee.”
When will Starbucks Oleato™ be released?
The new beverages were released on February 22 in Italy. The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan will also bring a few more special Oleato™ drinks to customers on the same day.
Starbucks stores in Southern California will meet the olive oil-infused drinks this spring, with Japan, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom following suit later in 2023.
The Starbucks Oleato™ Menu
Oleato™ Caffe Latte
The Oleato™ Caffe Latte will be prepped with Starbucks Blonde Espresso Roast, which combines with the Partanna olive oil to form a sweeter sip. The standard recipe will also default to oat milk, enhancing the subtle flavors and smooth texture even more.
Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Cold Brew
Think of your standard cold foam cold brew, but instead, the foam is infused with a press of lush olive oil. The lighter notes of the foam will intertwine nicely with the darker tastes of Starbucks cold brew to deliver more sweetness.
Oleato™ Iced Shaken Espresso
The Oleato™ Iced Shaken Espresso puts light flavors of hazelnut, espresso and oat milk into one delicious drink.
Will there be more Starbucks Oleato™ drinks?
The Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Milan released a few special drinks for the release of the Oleato™ line, according to Starbucks:
- Oleato™ Iced Cortado: Starbucks Reserve Espresso, demerara syrup, and a dash of orange bitters and oatmilk is infused with Partanna extra virgin olive oil. It is then served over ice and finished with an orange peel.
- Oleato™ Deconstructed: An ode to the Italian tradition of combining olive oil with a squeeze of lemon. This beverage pairs Starbucks Reserve Espresso and Partanna extra virgin olive oil infused with a luxurious passionfruit cold foam.
- Oleato™ Golden Foam™ Espresso Martini: Starbucks Reserve Espresso, vodka and vanilla bean syrup topped with golden foam – a fusion of fior di latte (sweet cream) and Partanna extra virgin olive oil.
Let us know in the comments if you'd try the new Starbucks Oleato coffee drinks!