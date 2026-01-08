Our society’s phone and social media addictions have gotten completely out of hand. If we expect people to function normally in their day-to-day lives, something has to change. My friends and I have decided to take matters into our own hands so we can at least kick the bad habit. We've agreed to start weekly “no screen” nights where we hang out without using any technology.

The best way we could think of to do this is to start incorporating games into our hangouts. The top thing everyone recommended? Puzzles. They’re not just for little kids, you know? In fact, these days, there are tons of aesthetically pleasing, adult-friendly puzzles. Here are a bunch of options if you’re also looking to put your phone away for a few hours.

Here are the best puzzles that are perfect for your next game night.

Amazon Piecework Sugar and Spice Double-Sided 1000 Piece Puzzle for Adults Not gonna lie, this one’s pretty challenging, so it’s gonna require some hard work and mental stimulation. I’m obsessed with the beautiful design, and I honestly prefer a challenge when it comes to my puzzle sets, so I’ll definitely be popping this one into my shopping cart.

Anthropologie National Parks Puzzle Where are my National Park babes at? You’re gonna love this aesthetic vintage miniature puzzle, with a design that adds character and charisma to any living space. That is, of course, if you can solve the set!

Anthropologie Piecework Happy Hour Puzzle Wake up, bestie! Anthropologie just dropped what I might consider the chicest puzzle set of all time. While your grandma’s cartoon kitten puzzle set that’s been collecting dust is cute and all that, I’m looking for a puzzle design that’s actually stylish and sophisticated. Anthropologie knows exactly what they’re doing with this set.

Papier Papier Lobster Puzzle Channel summer days by the sea, cracking lobster claws and lingering lunches, with Papier’s Lobster puzzle—sun-soaked, playful, and perfectly coastal.

Amazon Impossible Puzzles 1000 Piece, Colorful Puzzle for Adults Warning: these puzzles are literally labeled as impossible, so only play if you think you’ve got the smarts to solve the mystery. Believe me, once you solve this bad boy, you’ll want to clink champagne flutes with your besties in celebration, because it won’t be an easy journey. Yet solving the puzzle will make your final victory feel all the more rewarding.

Anthropologie Cherry On Tpo Puzzle The Cherry on Top puzzle from Anthropologie is so cute and flirty, bright cherries, playful colors, and feel-good vibes make every piece so cheery. Perfect for gifting!

Urban Outfitters Le Puzz Match Made in Heaven Jigsaw Puzzle Dive into nostalgia with this artful collage of vintage matchboxes celebrating color, design, and whimsy. Perfect for lovers of retro ephemera and cozy afternoons piecing together charming history.

Amazon Puzzle-Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh Jigsaw Puzzles If you want to feel like a true artist (without cutting your ear off in the process, of course), be sure to snag this gorgeous Vincent Van Gogh Jigsaw Puzzle of his most famous work, Starry Night. While the original painting is worth over $100 million, you can own the jigsaw edition for only $16.

Pottery Barn Fantastical Forest Puzzle Pottery Barn is selling this beautifully wholesome puzzle set of a fox in the autumn woods, made with a gorgeous oil-based paint finish. Truly a lovely addition to any home!

