Unsurprisingly, Trader Joe’s has done it again – but this time, it’s not a fun food find: It’s a beauty product! The grocer just added the Glow Anywhere Sun Care Set to their shelves for $15, and numerous shoppers are already saying they’re “obsessed.” Since TJ’s is notorious for dropping dupes for certain items, plenty of skincare lovers have also begun to compare the new set to one popular SPF option that sells for over double the price. 👀

Trader Joe's Inspired by a “famous sun care set,” Trader Joe’s Glow Anywhere Sun Care Set features a trio of products: A shimmery oil sunscreen spray, a shimmery stick sunscreen, and an after-sun serum. The oil sunscreen spray contains SPF 30 while the stick sunscreen has SPF 40, but the best part is they both contain a subtle bronze shimmer that really allows you to glow. The after-sun serum is formulated to soothe your skin with aloe, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid after long days spent in the sun. While the oil sunscreen spray and after-sun serum both have the scent of "nostalgic, warm coconut," the stick sunscreen is unscented, so you can use it on your face and body. Each bottle is also wonderfully travel-sized, so you can easily take one or all of them on-the-go. The set is selling for just $15, so that’s $5 a bottle!

Reddit Skincare fanatics were quick to draw comparisons between Trader Joe’s Glow Anywhere Sun Care Setand a similar option, Kopari Beauty’s Sun Voyage SPF Travel Kit. After all, Kopari Beauty’s kit includes a trio of shimmery sun care products: A stick SPF, oil SPF, and setting mist.

@trader_joes_treasure_hunt One TJ’s fan even took to Redditto break down the differences in the formulas and product sizes. When it came to the stick SPFs, they noted that the Kopari Beauty one had “chunkier glitter flecks. Not by much,” they wrote, “but a bit of a difference.” They also noticed that the two oil sunscreens had different consistencies, saying that the Kopari Beauty one is thicker while TJ’s version is runny. The product sizes were also noticeably different, with Kopari Beauty delivering more product by volume. Even still, Trader Joe's Glow Anywhere Sun Care Setcosts less than half of the Kopari set it's seemingly meant to be a "dupe" of. Grabbing it could be a great way to get your summer glow on for less!

