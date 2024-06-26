8 Lightweight Tinted Moisturizers For The Perfect Summer Glow
The summer heat is any foundation's worst nightmare, with the mix of sweat and makeup quickly becoming recipe for clogged pores and breakouts. However, I have a simple solution for you: swap out a heavier coverage base for a light tinted moisturizer to achieve more of a "clean girl" makeup look — and to give your skin a break. Here are 8 tinted moisturizers to help you embrace effortless, natural beauty this summer!
Fenty Beauty
Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
This flawless Fenty Beauty tinted moisturizer is one of my personal favorites. This skin tint has a light to medium coverage, but it's long lasting with a natural finish. Any liquid based tinted moisturizer, like this one, blends perfectly with any other makeup on your face. It also comes in 25 shades, so you'll absolutely find the right match for your skin tone! Add this to your makeup routine for $36.
Saie
Saie Slip Tint
This tint was the 2021 Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner for a reason. Saie Slip Tint includes so many ingredients that will promote skin health while giving you the coverage you are looking for. This tinted moisturizer has non toxic zinc SPF 35 (AKA a mineral sunscreen) in it, and filled with hydrating ingredients for a dewey look. Saie prides themselves on their environmental commitment, so you can be sure that this product is clean and conscientious. Get yours for just $36.
Laura Mercier
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Light Revealer Natural Skin Illuminator
Not only is this moisturizer tinted, but it's also a skin illuminator for a glowy look. It was made to enhance your natural glow, and boost your skin's hydration. This light coverage product contains SPF 25 to protect your skin from the summer sun. Get this Laura Mercier best-seller for $54!
Rare Beauty
Rare Beauty Positive Light Tinted Moisturizer
Selena Gomez really hit the mark with this Rare Beauty tinted moisturizer. Don't get me wrong, I love all Rare Beauty products, but this tinted moisturizer is all about promoting your existing beauty instead of covering it up! This product is completely vegan and chemical free. It does the job of protecting your skin with SPF 20, without the greasy or heavy feel of sunscreen. This $30 moisturizer is weightless but blurs out any skin imperfections you want gone!
Glossier
Glossier Perfecting Skin Tint
Promote. Healthy. Skin. We should all be treating our skin the best that we can to ensure long lasting beauty, and Glossier knows how to embrace that with their perfecting skin tint. This ultra thin tinted moisturizer wont hide your freckles but it will still even out imperfections. Add this vegan and cruelty free product to your cart for $28.
Hourglass
Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
Another Allure Best of Beauty Award Winner here! This product boosts and plumps your skin like no other. This skin tint actually leaves your skin healthier than it was when you first apply the moisturizer. It is made with all natural ingredients that are cruelty free and environmentally friendly. BRB while I go buy this $49 skin tint ASAP!
Sephora
Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint
Ilia has been on the rise due to their award winning products. This skin tin alone has won 15 awards including the best water based SPF foundation according to Oprah Daily Editor’s Choice this year. With summer around the corner, UV protection is a must. This product prioritizes skin health and perfect for all types of skin. This $48 tinted moisturizer is vegan, cruelty free, fragrance free and oil free if you have oily skin.
Kosas
Kosas BB Burst Tinted Gel Cream
This Kosas BB tinted gel cream is the perfect addition to your routine. This product is light and weightless, but it can easily be buildable if you are looking for more coverage. It's made with copper peptides for plumpness and zinc for minimizing redness. This tinted gel cream prioritizes skin health and great for anti-aging. For $31, your skin's hydration will sky rocket while maintaining a clean girl look.
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Saie.