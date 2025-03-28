Watch Our New Podcast: Yap City!

Cure your hunger with these healthy options!

11 Easy ​Anti-Inflammatory Snacks You Can Make At Home

​Anti-Inflammatory Snacks
Brit + Co
Meredith Holser
By Meredith HolserMar 28, 2025
Snacking on an anti-inflammatory diet means avoiding processed foods at all costs, even though grab-and-go options may look really good. Your best bet for curing your hunger is to whip up some anti-inflammatory snacks at home, so you know exactly what’s going into it – ingredients that won’t trigger any tummy problems.

Luckily, there’s a ton of options that don’t require a lot of time or effort. These 11 anti-inflammatory snacks are downright delicious, nourishing, and so simple.

From sweet treats to savory bites, see our top anti-inflammatory snacks below!

Fruit Salad

Kurt Andre

Fruit Salad

A fruit salad is an especially refreshing snack come summertime. Make sure yours is packed with berries for all those good antioxidants! (via Francesca Bean for Brit + Co)

Easy Green Smoothie

Melanie Burke

Easy Green Smoothie

Leafy greens should be a go-to if you're eating to fight inflammation. This easy smoothie recipe makes eating more spinach super simple. Plus, it's boosted with protein powder to keep you feelin' full! (via Brit + Co)

Homemade Hummus

Antoni Shkraba

Homemade Hummus

Both olive oil and turmeric are anti-inflammatory, and this hummus contains plenty of each. This quick recipe shapes up to be the tastiest dip for chips and veggie sticks, which come in handy if you're craving a savory snack. (via Brit + Co)

Simple Trail Mix

Justina Huddleston

Simple Trail Mix

High in high in healthy fats and antioxidants, nuts like walnuts and almonds are great for eating on an anti-inflammatory diet – but sometimes eating a plain handful of 'em gets pretty boring. Mix up your very own trail mix for a reliable option! (via Justina Huddleston for Brit + Co)

3-Ingredient Tzatziki Sauce

Shameel Mukkath

3-Ingredient Tzatziki Sauce

Who knew some non-fat Greek yogurt, grated cucumber, and lemon juice could turn into the tastiest anti-inflammatory snack?! Plus, it's high in protein, thanks to the yogurt. Dip it or spread it, you'll want a batch of this sauce in your fridge 24/7. (via Chloe Williams for Brit + Co)

Almond Butter Fruit Stacks

Brit + Co

Almond Butter Fruit Stacks

Simple ingredients can truly make the best snacks. For this one, use minimally-processed almond butter and some low-sugar chocolate chips to take it easy on your tum. (via Brit + Co)

Sweet Potato & Chickpea Toast

Brit + Co

Sweet Potato & Chickpea Toast

This hearty helping of sweet potato and chickpeas makes a great pick-me-up with zero processed ingredients. (via Brit + Co)

Greek Yogurt Dip

Brit + Co

Greek Yogurt Dip

This Greek yogurt dip recipe comes with three fun ways to customize your bite, so you have options. (via Brit + Co)

Raspberry Cacao Chia Seed Pudding

Gabi Conti

Raspberry Cacao Chia Seed Pudding

Berries, cacao, and chia – oh my! This semi-sweet chia pudding bowl is made up of nothing but whole foods to keep any extra inflammation at bay. (via Gabi Conti for Brit + Co)

Feta Avocado Toast with Balsamic

Brit + Co

Feta Avocado Toast with Balsamic

Avocados are abundant in healthy fats that can be beneficial for an anti-inflammatory diet, so avo toast is the perfect snack! We highly recommend smothering this recipe on sourdough bread and topping your toast with feta and tomatoes. (via Brit + Co)

Healthy Peanut Butter Cups

Munching with Mariyah

Healthy Peanut Butter Cups

Using refined sugar-free chocolate and all-natural peanut butter (or any other kind of nut butter you love) lets you snack on these Reese's-inspired treats without worrying about a flare-up. Score! (via Munching with Mariyah)

