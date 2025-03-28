Snacking on an anti-inflammatory diet means avoiding processed foods at all costs, even though grab-and-go options may look really good. Your best bet for curing your hunger is to whip up some anti-inflammatory snacks at home, so you know exactly what’s going into it – ingredients that won’t trigger any tummy problems.

Luckily, there’s a ton of options that don’t require a lot of time or effort. These 11 anti-inflammatory snacks are downright delicious, nourishing, and so simple.

From sweet treats to savory bites, see our top anti-inflammatory snacks below!

Kurt Andre Fruit Salad A fruit salad is an especially refreshing snack come summertime. Make sure yours is packed with berries for all those good antioxidants! (via Francesca Bean for Brit + Co)

Melanie Burke Easy Green Smoothie Leafy greens should be a go-to if you're eating to fight inflammation. This easy smoothie recipe makes eating more spinach super simple. Plus, it's boosted with protein powder to keep you feelin' full! (via Brit + Co)

Antoni Shkraba Homemade Hummus Both olive oil and turmeric are anti-inflammatory, and this hummus contains plenty of each. This quick recipe shapes up to be the tastiest dip for chips and veggie sticks, which come in handy if you're craving a savory snack. (via Brit + Co)

Justina Huddleston Simple Trail Mix High in high in healthy fats and antioxidants, nuts like walnuts and almonds are great for eating on an anti-inflammatory diet – but sometimes eating a plain handful of 'em gets pretty boring. Mix up your very own trail mix for a reliable option! (via Justina Huddleston for Brit + Co)

Shameel Mukkath 3-Ingredient Tzatziki Sauce Who knew some non-fat Greek yogurt, grated cucumber, and lemon juice could turn into the tastiest anti-inflammatory snack?! Plus, it's high in protein, thanks to the yogurt. Dip it or spread it, you'll want a batch of this sauce in your fridge 24/7. (via Chloe Williams for Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Almond Butter Fruit Stacks Simple ingredients can truly make the best snacks. For this one, use minimally-processed almond butter and some low-sugar chocolate chips to take it easy on your tum. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Sweet Potato & Chickpea Toast This hearty helping of sweet potato and chickpeas makes a great pick-me-up with zero processed ingredients. (via Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Greek Yogurt Dip This Greek yogurt dip recipe comes with three fun ways to customize your bite, so you have options. (via Brit + Co)

Gabi Conti Raspberry Cacao Chia Seed Pudding Berries, cacao, and chia – oh my! This semi-sweet chia pudding bowl is made up of nothing but whole foods to keep any extra inflammation at bay. (via Gabi Conti for Brit + Co)

Brit + Co Feta Avocado Toast with Balsamic Avocados are abundant in healthy fats that can be beneficial for an anti-inflammatory diet, so avo toast is the perfect snack! We highly recommend smothering this recipe on sourdough bread and topping your toast with feta and tomatoes. (via Brit + Co)

Munching with Mariyah Healthy Peanut Butter Cups Using refined sugar-free chocolate and all-natural peanut butter (or any other kind of nut butter you love) lets you snack on these Reese's-inspired treats without worrying about a flare-up. Score! (via Munching with Mariyah)

