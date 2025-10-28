Perfect for packing!
The 8 Best Jackets To Pack When You Travel In 2025
As someone who has a rather odd living situation where I spend half my time in Tampa, Florida, and the other half in Hell’s Kitchen, New York, I’m constantly getting an aggressive dose of whiplash over such polarizing weather situations. One minute, I’m sticking my face in the freezer to cool off from the horrid humidity, and the next, I’m fighting off frostbite with chattering teeth, flurries of snow surrounding me.
This aggressive weather adjustment that I often experience means I have to prepare ahead of time when it comes to my jacket-packing skills. Different jackets are required for different trips, whether you’re hitting the bunny slopes in Aspen, or heading to Spain for a siesta and sangria.
The question is, how does one balance weather-appropriate material for travel that’s also equal parts aesthetically pleasing for photoshoot time? Don’t worry. We’ve got you covered. Here are the cutest/most efficient jackets to rock for your next vacay!
Lululemon
Lululemon Reversible Insulated Bomber Jacket
You guys, I’m legitemately obsessed with this outstandingly chic insulated bomber jacket from Lululemon. Something about it just screams Bella Swan from Twilight, which is perfect since we’re in the midst of “hoa, hoa, hoa” season. Idk, I’m in love with everything about this fit, from the light material to the delicately cropped styling. 11 out of 10, and light enough to fit into any luggage without the fear of weighing it down.
Cotopaxi
Cotopaxi Fuego Hooded Down Jacket
There are two different kinds of vacationers: 1. The people who want to spend the whole trip snoozing on the beach, while occasionally waking up to sip more pina colada (been there!), and 2. The travelers who want to see everything, do everything, and climb to the very top of every mountain. I’ll go ahead and admit I’m more of the former (I’m only human), but I have a few friends in mind who are most definitely the latter. If you’re big on hikes while traveling, this jacket is perfect for you.
Patagonia
Patagonia Micro Puff Hoody
It’s a win-win fit, because although it looks lightweight, stylish, and slimming, it’s made of material that will keep you extra cozy and warm in colder weather. Purely perfect!
Athleta
Athleta Stellar Trench
I am a trench coat girl, through and through. Trench coats make me feel sophisticated, chic, and like I’m on my way to solve an important mystery. As a certified fan of this type of coat, this one by Athleta takes the cake as my favorite. Simply tres chic!
REI
REI Co-op Rainier Rain Jacket
Sometimes, the simpler the jacket, the cuter it looks. I’m not sure why this is a thing, but you’ve heard it here first. This rain jacket is super lightweight and rain-resistant if you’re planning on traveling somewhere like Seattle, where it’s constantly pouring.
Amazon
Outdoor Ventures Hooded Soft-Shell Rain Jacket
This rain jacket is so fashion-forward and beautiful, I almost want to wear it to my wedding. I want to wear it all the time, even when it’s boiling hot out down here in FL, because it’s just that flattering. Can I purchase ten more, please?
Free People
FP Movement Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket
Light, breathable, and oh-so ideal for this autumn season. Simply adorable.
Athleta
Athleta Jetset Bomber
Why does this remind me of something Princess Diana Spencer would wear? I’m in love. Simply in love!
