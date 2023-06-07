The Best Quotes About Travel To Inspire Your Next Adventure
We all have the travel bug every once in a while, but there's always something keeping us from booking that plane ticket, or hopping on that train. Exploring the unknown can be scary, but it can also be totally life-changing. We're here to give you the *final push* to take a chance on yourself and see the world! Take a look at these inspiring quotes about travel so you're not left second-guessing.
Travel Quotes About Self-Discovery
- “Go where you feel the most alive.” – Anonymous
- “So much of who we are is where we have been.” – Anonymous
- “Travel. Because money returns, time doesn't.” – Anonymous
- “Travel far enough, you meet yourself.” – Anonymous
Illustration via B+C
- Travel often and see the world while you are young and healthy enough to enjoy it." – Anonymous
Travel Quotes About Your Comfort Zone
- “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone.” – Neale Donald Walsch
- “Good decisions come from experiences, Experience comes from making bad decisions.” – Mark Twain
- “Solo travel not only pushes you out of your comfort zone, it also pushes you out of the comfort zone of others’ expectations.” – Suzy Strutner
Illustration via B+C
- "You're never too old to create a new life or try something new." – Katrina Lake
- "Ask yourself – is what I'm doing today bringing me closer to tomorrow?" – Anonymous
The Best Travel Quotes About Adventure
Illustration via B+C
- “Always take the scenic route.” – Anonymous
- “If at some point you don’t ask yourself ‘What have i gotten myself into?’ then you're not doing it right.” – Roland Gau
- “Wherever you go, go with all your heart.” – Confucius
- “Life is either a daring adventure or nothing at all.” – Helen Keller
- “Let your feet wander, your eyes marvel, and your soul ignite.” – Anonymous
Illustration via B+C
- "Some seasons in life are not meant for hustling or achieving or impressing. Some seasons are meant for exploring and connecting and enjoying." – Anonymous
Insightful Travel Quotes About Learning
Illustration via B+C
- “Travel makes you realize that no matter how much you know, there’s always more to learn.” – Nyssa P. Chopra
- “Travel opens your mind as few other things do. It is its own form of hypnotism, and I am forever under its spell.” – Libba Bray
- “One of the great things about travel is that you find out how many good, kind people there are.” – Edith Wharton
- “A great way to learn about your country is to leave it.” – Henry Rollins
Illustration via B+C
- "When was the last time you did something for the first time?" – Anonymous
- "If it makes you happy, it doesn't have to make sense to others." – Anonymous
- "Don't live your life in beige when you'd rather live it in color." – Anonymous
Inspiring Travel Quotes From Celebrities and Cultural Icons
Illustration via B+C
- “The woman who follows the crowd will usually go no further than the crowd. The woman who walks alone is likely to find herself in places no one has ever been before.” – Albert Einstein
- “Traveling – it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller.” – Ibn Battuta
- “If adventures do not befall a lady in her own village, she must seek them abroad.” – Jane Austen
- “Travel is not reward for working, it’s education for living.” – Anthony Bourdain
Illustration via B+C
- "Girls just wanna have sun." – Anonymous
- "Do what makes your soul shine." – Anonymous
- "It takes courage to go after what you want in life." – Brit Morin
Follow us on Instagram to see more uplifting quotes!
Illustrations by Michelle Hua / B+C
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.