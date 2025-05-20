The 8 Best Beach Towns In The U.S. To Visit For The Dreamiest Summer Vacations

Every time I head to the coast, I'm reminded how much it fills my cup. I recently took a dreamy mini vacation in Santa Barbara for farm-to-table dining, sunset cruising, and beach bike rides. This weekend, I road-tripped north for a girls’ trip to my happy place: Mendocino, CA — a rugged, Victorian-era village perched on the Northern California coast. Rested, refreshed, and a little more sun-kissed than before, I’m now thinking quarterly (monthly?) coastal escapes might just be essential. Here are five dreamy U.S. beach towns — plus three of the most affordable domestic summer destinations for 2025, according to Dollar Flight Club.



Book your next coastal escape at one of the best beach towns in the U.S. below!

Shutterstock 1. Cape Cod, MA Cape Cod has the quintessential New England charm that Nancy Meyers movies are made of. Relax on sandy beaches like Coast Guard Beach, Race Point, or Mayflower Beach or take a scenic 25-mile path through forests, salt marshes, and charming towns like Provincetown or Barnstable. From June to October, it's prime time for whale watching as humpbacks arc across the Atlantic. Feasting on lobster rolls, clam chowder, oysters, and fried clams at spots like The Lobster Pot in Provincetown or Mac’s Shack in Wellfleet, and wander through Chatham and Falmouth for boutique shopping, vintage candy stores, cozy cafes, and quaint harbors.

Brewery Gulch Inn 2. Mendocino, CA Mendocino is a hidden gem on California’s northern coast that belongs on every ocean lover’s bucket list. This cliffside village blends charming Victorian architecture with eco-friendly boutiques and sweeping Pacific views. The drive from San Francisco winds through majestic redwoods, a memorable 3-hour drive for sure. Stay at Brewery Gulch Inn, a rustic-chic retreat perched above the ocean. Each room has picture-perfect views, and the daily wine hour (complete with a cozy meal served on a old-timey wooden tray) is not to be missed. I loved sipping wine on the porch at sunset, watching waves crash below as Acorn woodpeckers flitted through the oak trees. Be sure to explore beyond, too: Luna Trattoria, Café Beaujolais, and The Fog Eater Caféare all musts. Canoe, kayak, or SUP with Catch-a-Canoe & Bicycles, Too for an unforgettable experience on the beautiful scenic Big River Estuary, where you can spot harbor seals, sea otters, and many bird species.

Shutterstock 3. Ogunquit Beach, ME Ogunquit Beach is a dreamy spot for sunbathing, swimming, and diving into your summer reading list. I was so charmed by its peaceful vibe even in summer. Just a short stroll away, you’ll find Perkins Cove — a postcard-worthy fishing village filled with charming shops, local galleries, and can’t-miss seafood spots like The Lobster Shack. Want a little culture with your coastal getaway? Visit the Ogunquit Museum of American Art, which showcases a diverse collection of American art on three acres of sculpture gardens right along the ocean. Catch a Broadway-caliber show at the Ogunquit Playhouse, a historic summer theater, before you take a short drive north to Kennebunkport. This quintessential New England town is full of historic charm. Stroll through Dock Square, the heart of Kennebunkport, with its unique boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants like Alisson's for local seafood or The Boathouse for amazing water views. Spend a day at Goose Rocks Beach, a serene spot perfect for relaxing and exploring tide pools.

Shutterstock 4. Spring Lake, NJ Having lived most of my adult life in Northern California, I'm always pleasantly surprised by just how beautiful the Jersey Shore actually is. I grew up visiting beaches like Island Beach State Park, Long Beach Island, and Asbury Park (yes, Springsteen land) — each one worth a visit. But it wasn’t until visits back east that I discovered Spring Lake, and I was instantly smitten. With its beautiful coastal homes, charming boardwalk, and less-crowded beaches, it feels like a hidden East Coast gem. Book a ressie at Amelia's for a lovely oceanfront dinner for two. If you’re craving a coastal escape with Victorian charm and small-town vibes, add this one to your summer list.

Shutterstock 5. The Outer Banks, NC These dreamy barrier islands are the perfect blend of chill and a little thrill. Outer Banks truly shines in summer — when beach days, breezy bike rides, and small-town charm are in full swing. Start your morning surfing the waves, visiting the iconic Hatteras Lighthouse or take a wild horse tour along the remote shores of Corolla and Carova. For something extra special, hop a ferry to Ocracoke Island. Don’t leave without grabbing fish tacos from Tortugas' Lie and a fro-yo fix from Surfin' Spoon. Read Our Local's Guide to The Outer Banks!

​Top 3 Most Affordable Domestic Destinations for Summer 2025 Shutterstock 6. Charleston, SC This super walkable coastal city is Dollar Flight Club's #1 affordable domestic destination. Charleston is one of the most charming cities I've visited in the U.S. Stroll the cobblestone streets, where pastel-hued homes and historic row houses are decked out with flower-filled window boxes, overflowing greenery, and dreamy, plant-draped verandas. You can find delicious dining options like French-inspired Felix (loved), Husk (known for its Southern fare), or great-for-brunch Poogan's Porch. Early morning walks along the waterfront are a great way to start the day. Don't miss the chance to visit nearby beaches too, like Sullivan's Island, where celebs likeReese Witherspoon and Bill Murray reportedly own homes. The water’s so warm, it skips the whole “getting used to it” part.

Shutterstock 7. Carlsbad, CA San Diego, known for its 72 and sunny year-round weather, is #2 of affordable domestic destination on Dollar Flight's list. This stunningly pretty city is known for its gorgeous Pacific Ocean beaches and coastal hikes. Marvel at the pelicans and sea lions at the stunning La Jolla Cove, but plan to stay in Carlsbad, a laid-back coastal town in North San Diego County known for its spectacular flower fields, surf-worthy beaches, and charming village vibe. Stroll the boardwalk, explore boutique shops, or catch the sunset at Tamarack Beach. Explore the historic and beautiful Hotel del Coronado, and hike the scenic trails of Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve too.

Shutterstock 8. Tampa, FL This great alternative to Miami with good nightlife and pretty beaches is third on Dollar Flight's list. Tampa is a sun-soaked gem on Florida’s Gulf Coast, perfect for a laid-back beach escape. Just a short drive away, you’ll find some of the state’s top beaches — Clearwater Beach, known for its soft white sand and lively pier scene, and St. Pete Beach, a favorite for sunset strolls and paddleboarding. For a more natural escape, head to Honeymoon Island State Park, where you can hike coastal trails and spot dolphins off the shore.

Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.