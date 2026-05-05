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Beyoncé Only Used These 4 Products to Get Her Gorgeous Met Gala Hair
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Here's how to get Beyoncé's 2026 Met Gala hair.
“This is one of my favorite styles, but we wanted to up the drama for this big night," Farinah shares in a press release. "These ethereal waves are a celebration of texture, making sure the hair had definition but wasn’t confined. I prepped the hair with Thermal Shield Mist, which is my first step for any style."
Finding products that you can use for a variety of occasions is so great, and you better believe Queen Bey created products that prove that. "I followed with Volumizing Mousse to bring the body and also accentuate the natural curls," he continues. "It’s very versatile to air dry with, but also has heat protection so I can go in with a little curling iron. I’ve been using the Volumizing Mousse for years, from BeyBowl to many nights on the Cowboy Carter tour."
The perfect accessory for Beyoncé's Met Gala look was her silver headpiece, and "to complement the beautiful headpiece, I used the Strong Hold Gel to define some face framing waves," Farinah adds. "I finished with the Flexible Hold Hairspray to lock everything in, but still keep the movement. We needed to keep the hair flowing with that beautiful feather train!”
Yeah, I simply can't get enough of this look.
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