“This is one of my favorite styles, but we wanted to up the drama for this big night," Farinah shares in a press release. "These ethereal waves are a celebration of texture, making sure the hair had definition but wasn’t confined. I prepped the hair with Thermal Shield Mist, which is my first step for any style."

Finding products that you can use for a variety of occasions is so great, and you better believe Queen Bey created products that prove that. "I followed with Volumizing Mousse to bring the body and also accentuate the natural curls," he continues. "It’s very versatile to air dry with, but also has heat protection so I can go in with a little curling iron. I’ve been using the Volumizing Mousse for years, from BeyBowl to many nights on the Cowboy Carter tour."