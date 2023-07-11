20 Amazon Prime Day Deals For Your Home You Definitely Don't Wanna Miss
The moment we've been waiting for is finally here! It's Amazon Prime Day which means the Brit + Co team is at work searching for the best deals to share with you. (And we're also eyeing some snazzy things for ourselves, too — don't judge!)
My newfound interest in Pinterest-worthy home decor is in full force these days, so I went on a hunt to find all the best home deals. I'm looking to add a little personality to my apartment, while also hoping to find some time-saving cleaning tools that can withstand the stickiest (and oldest) crumbs left behind by my toddler. Here's what I would (and most likely will) add to cart when it comes to household amazon prime day deals.
Cleaning Deals
iRobot Roomba j6+ (6550) Self Emptying Robot Vacuum ($500, was $1,250)
Say goodbye to vacuum cleaner bags with this self-emptying Roomba vacuum cleaner!
BISSELL Little Green Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner ($86, was $124)
Tired of scrubbing that stubborn stain in your carpet that feels like an eye sore? Get your hands on BISSELL's multi-purpose cleaner.
Dyson v12 Detect Slim+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner ($450, was $650)
I know how aggravating it can be when someone trips over the vacuum cleaner cord and interrupts the groove you were in. Well, those days are over thanks to Dyson's slim+ cordless vacuum cleaner.
Samsung Jet 60 Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner ($199, was $232)
If you don't like the idea of spending over $300 for a cordless vacuum, Samsung has entered the chat with a more affordable option.
Bissell Pet Hair Eraser Turbo Rewind Vacuum ($167, was $278)
You love your fur baby and rightfully so. But, sometimes you probably would prefer not to struggle with cleaning their pet hair. This pet hair eraser will make sure you're able to reach those tough areas that your pet's hair loves to collect.
O-Cedar EasyWring Microfiber Spin Mob and Bucket Floor Cleaning System ($53, was $80)
Sometimes the Swiffer mop just doesn't cut it. If you're looking for a mop down memory lane, invest in this microfiber spin mop and bucket.
Small Appliance Deals
Levoit Air Purifier ($85, was $100)
If you have seasonal allergies and subsequent asthma that seem to follow you all year, you'll benefit from an air purifier that helps eliminate allergens like pesky dust bunnies.
Bedding Deals
Casper Original Pillowcases, Pack of Two ($82, was $104)
If you have sensitive skin or suffer from allergies, it's a good idea to change your pillows periodically.
Amazon Basics 4 Piece Queen Bed Sheet ($43, was $49)
Everyone needs at least one solid bedsheet set — there's just something so adult about it. This is a great starter set, with enough colors to choose from for every design and decor style!
Martha Stewart Down Alternative Queen Pillows ($35, was $51)
I'm being biased with these pillows because they're by Martha Stewart BUT, they also remind you of hotel pillows. I know I'm not the only one who's wondered where hotels get their nice, cooling pillows from.
Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress ($245, was $319)
I have the king size version of this mattress, and it honestly works wonders if you have frequent neck or back pain. Definitely reccommend!
SoundAsleep Dream Series Luxury Air Mattress ($118, was $150)
Adult sleepovers are still a thing, especially if you're having a girl's night involving wine and binging old episodes of Vanderpump Rules.
Decor Deals
Rugshop Modern Boxes No Slip Runner Rug ($34, was $54)
It may sound crazy but I finally agree with my mom on one kitchen rule - a runner rug in the kitchen is necessary. Aside from being non-slip, this rug will add a bit of personality to that space.
Nuloom Gracie Distressed Medallion Machine Washable Area Rug ($43, was $54)
Distressed rugs are taking over! My boyfriend and I invested in one last year, and let's just say our living room looks like adults furnished it now.
Northwest Electric Fireplace-Wall Mounted ($164, was $196)
If chopping wood to add to a fireplace doesn't sound like fun, Amazon has a great deal on this electric wall-mounted option. *Cue the romantic vibes and throw in a nice charcuterie board for fun*
Alatarre Furniture Hairpin Natural Wood End Table ($98, was $114)
Modern-contemporary and rustic pieces pair well together, thanks to the convincing of Pinterest and YouTube.
Marsmiles Floating Shelves, Set of 2 ($38, was $48)
Two words: floating shelves. They're absolutely perfect for storing cute plants and cute books and cute...anything! Just make sure to be mindful of their weight limit!
Songmics Collage Picture Frames, Set of 12 ($30, was $40)
There's nothing better than a cute picture frame collage. Hang up snaps of you and friends or your fur babies for a memorable wall art experience.
Sofa Sack Plush, Ultra Soft Bean Bag Chair in Microsuede Camel ($56, was $80)
Admit it — you miss having a bean bag chair. Not only does this one look like the adult version of what you may remember but this microsuede camel color will go well with the home decor you already have.
Yankee Candle Lemon Lavender Candle ($15, was $29)
A great candle can finish defining your space. IMO, your home's scent also helps people understand your decor aesthetic — like the cherry on top of a perfectly curated cake.
