Leighton Meester's Underrated 2010s Pop Music Is Trending Amid Devastating LA Fires
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Amid the devastation of the LA fires, neighbors opening their homes to one another (like Hilary Duff housing Mandy Moore), internet users have found a new way to support people who have lost everything by streaming their old songs. When Heidi Montag's 2010 album Superficial hit #1 on iTunes, generating income for the popstar and her family, Gossip Girl fans called for another celebrity to get the same treatment: Leighton Meester (AKA Blair Waldorf) after she lost her home with husband Adam Brody.
Yep, in case you didn't know, Leighton Meester wasn't just an actress during her Gossip Girl days, she was also a singer! In addition to her role in Country Strong (which gave us the MASTERPIECE "Words I Couldn't Say"), Gossip Girl featured some of her music, like when the season 3 finale featured “Your Love's a Drug.”
Here's how fans are resurfacing Leighton Meester's old music right now!
Leighton Meester's fans include none other than Flavor Flav.
Hip-hop artist Flavor Flav posted his support of Leighton Meester's "Somebody To Love" on TikTok on January 15. "Starting to hype up my girl Leighton Meester and help her family recover from the fire," he says in the onscreen text. And he's not the only one who loves her music, because fans started flooding his comments with their favorite songs.
"Good Girls Go Bad still goes triple platinum in my house annually," one user commented, while another added, "Stream Heartstrings by Leighton Meester too."
A third TikTok user ended up offering their own (phenomenal) idea when they said, "Can someone put together a LA fire playlist (philanthropy edition) so I can stream it all week?" Literally let's do it. I'm listening to the songs over and over anyway.
And the best part is that Rolling Stone reports that Heartstrings is now at 21 on iTunes!
Leighton Meester released some incredible music in the '00s and '10s.
Leighton Meester changed lives when she was a feature on Cobra Starship's "Good Girls Gone Bad" in July of 2009. This is quite literally one of the best pop songs of the decade — I never get tired of listening to it.
And she has some incredible features on her discography.
Leighton Meester follows up "Good Girls Gone Bad" with a song alongside Robin Thicke in a very steamy music video that Gossip Girl would definitely be writing about.
And in 2014, Leighton Meester released a full-length album called Heartstrings, which includes this title track. It's a little country, it's a little pop, and it's very addictive. It feels totally different than the Blair Waldorf vibe we'd come to associate Leighton with, and it's like a breath of fresh air.
Here's the full Heartstrings tracklist!
- Heartstrings
- Run Away
- Good for One Thing
- Sweet
- On My Side
- LA
- Dreaming
- Blue Afternoon
- Entitled
If you need me for the next few weeks, I'll be listening to all of Leighton Meester's music on repeat.
