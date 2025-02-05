Here we go again.
Blake Lively Just Got Sued (Again!) In $7M Defamation Case
As Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's feud (and their ongoing legal battle) continues, the Gossip Girl actress is actually facing another defamation lawsuit — and it's one I totally didn't see coming. Justin first sued his It Ends With Us costar (along with her husband Ryan Reynolds and The New York Times) after a NYT story alleged he sexually harassed her on set and then orchestrated a smear campaign against her. And this new lawsuit comes from a member of the crisis PR team she included in her complaint.
Keep reading for everything we know about crisis publicist Jed Wallace's lawsuit against Blake Lively.
Jed Wallace is alleging Blake Lively cost his firm "millions."
Blake Lively's original claim says Jed Wallace was a part of the crisis PR team that "weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums." Her team claims he played a role in the alleged smear campaign that began against her around August 2024, and in retaliation, Jed is looking for "at least $7 million and a court order stating that he didn’t engage in harassment or retaliation against the actress," according to The Hollywood Reporter.
And according to Page Six, Jed is now claiming Blake asked a judge to "authorize deposing him," and that since he wasn't involved in the campaign, the whole situation cost “millions of dollars in reputational harm with a projected loss to his company that exceeds another million.”
What does Blake's team have to say about Jed's claim? “Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively 'into oblivion' for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation," they said in a statement. "This is not just a publicity stunt — it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department. While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court."
And this new lawsuit could make things more complicated for Blake Lively.
Just this week, on February 3, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's judge warned their legal teams to "rein in the public relations war outside the courtroom" (according to People) for one very important reason: to avoid anything with a "substantial likelihood" of swaying a jury.
And despite the fact Ryan Reynolds and Blake made a move to dismiss Justin's lawsuit, it looks like this new lawsuit won't make things easier on them.
