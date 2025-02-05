Blake Lively Just Got Sued (Again!) In $7M Defamation Case

OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Brit + Co Logo
brit logo
Search
AI  powered

This Week’s Stories

old electronics
Home Decor Trends & Inspo

10 “Heirlooms” Your Kids And Grandkids Don’t Actually Want

gisele bundchen baby
Celebrity News

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Welcome Their First Child Together

Wacky Trader Joe's Finds
Food News & Menu Updates

8 "Wacky" Things You Can Surprisingly Buy At Trader Joe’s

rom-com tv shows
Entertainment

10 Iconic Rom-Com TV Shows On Netflix You Need to Watch

blake lively in a simple favor
Entertainment

11 Blake Lively Movies To Get Ready For 'A Simple Favor 2'

​Starbucks Monday Free Coffee Deal
Food News & Menu Updates

Starbucks Is Offering Free Coffees All Day Monday – How To Get Yours!

Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts On Amazon
Gifts

The 15 Best Last-Minute Valentine’s Day Gifts You Can Get On Amazon

Blake Lively's Controversial 'It Ends With Us' Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars
Celebrity News

Blake Lively's Controversial 'It Ends With Us' Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars

gilmore girls ending theory rory's baby paris
Entertainment

This Amazing 'Gilmore Girls' Theory About Rory & Paris Fixes That "Depressing" Ending

jurassic world rebirth first look
Entertainment

Jonathan Bailey Helps Save The Day In 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' Trailer — DUH!

looking at clothes
Home Organization & Cleaning

25 Things To Get Rid Of From Your Closet — According To A "Purge Queen"

a simple favor 2 release date
Entertainment

Surprise! Blake Lively's 'A Simple Favor 2' Is Coming So Soon.

natalie portman book club picks
Entertainment

Every Natalie Portman Book Club Pick For 2025 (So Far)

1923 season 2 trailer yellowstone easter egg
Entertainment

'1923' Fans Are Convinced The Season 2 Trailer Has A Crazy 'Yellowstone' Easter Egg

super bowl cocktails
Cocktails

17 Boozy Super Bowl Cocktails That'll Definitely Get The Party Started

Here we go again.

Blake Lively Just Got Sued (Again!) In $7M Defamation Case

blake lively sued for defamation by jed wallace
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 05, 2025
Chloe Williams​
Entertainment Editor

Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!

See Full Bio
Follow:

As Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's feud (and their ongoing legal battle) continues, the Gossip Girl actress is actually facing another defamation lawsuit — and it's one I totally didn't see coming. Justin first sued his It Ends With Us costar (along with her husband Ryan Reynolds and The New York Times) after a NYT story alleged he sexually harassed her on set and then orchestrated a smear campaign against her. And this new lawsuit comes from a member of the crisis PR team she included in her complaint.

Keep reading for everything we know about crisis publicist Jed Wallace's lawsuit against Blake Lively.

Jed Wallace is alleging Blake Lively cost his firm "millions."

Blake Lively's original claim says Jed Wallace was a part of the crisis PR team that "weaponized a digital army around the country from New York to Los Angeles to create, seed and promote content that appeared to be authentic on social media platforms and internet chat forums." Her team claims he played a role in the alleged smear campaign that began against her around August 2024, and in retaliation, Jed is looking for "at least $7 million and a court order stating that he didn’t engage in harassment or retaliation against the actress," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

And according to Page Six, Jed is now claiming Blake asked a judge to "authorize deposing him," and that since he wasn't involved in the campaign, the whole situation cost “millions of dollars in reputational harm with a projected loss to his company that exceeds another million.”

What does Blake's team have to say about Jed's claim? “Another day, another state, another nine-figure lawsuit seeking to sue Ms. Lively 'into oblivion' for speaking out against sexual harassment and retaliation," they said in a statement. "This is not just a publicity stunt — it is transparent retaliation in response to allegations contained within a sexual harassment and retaliation complaint that Ms. Lively filed with the California Civil Rights Department. While this lawsuit will be dismissed, we are pleased that Mr. Wallace has finally emerged from the shadows, and that he too will be held accountable in federal court."

And this new lawsuit could make things more complicated for Blake Lively.

Just this week, on February 3, Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's judge warned their legal teams to "rein in the public relations war outside the courtroom" (according to People) for one very important reason: to avoid anything with a "substantial likelihood" of swaying a jury.

And despite the fact Ryan Reynolds and Blake made a move to dismiss Justin's lawsuit, it looks like this new lawsuit won't make things easier on them.

Did you know Blake Lively's "Horrible" It Ends With Us Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars? Yeah, me either.

blake livelyit ends with uspop culturecelebrity

The Latest

blake lively sued for defamation by jed wallace
Celebrity News

Blake Lively Just Got Sued (Again!) In $7M Defamation Case

Blake Lively's Controversial 'It Ends With Us' Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars
Celebrity News

Blake Lively's Controversial 'It Ends With Us' Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars

gisele bundchen baby
Celebrity News

Gisele Bündchen and Joaquim Valente Welcome Their First Child Together