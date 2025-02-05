OMG! Your February Horoscope is here...

Those are some expensive outfits.

Um, Blake Lively's "Horrible" 'It Ends With Us' Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars

Um, Blake Lively's "Horrible" 'It Ends With Us' Costumes Cost Over Half A Million Dollars
Sony Pictures Releasing
Chloe Williams​
By Chloe Williams​Feb 05, 2025
While Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's legal battle has become the most-talked about part of It Ends With Us, there's one other aspect of the film that comes close: Blake's costumes. When paparazzi shots of the actress went viral on social media, fans had very strong reactions to her character Lily's styling — especially after it was revealed Blake was in charge of her own wardrobe. Well, in his new website reporting a full timeline of events, Justin says these outfits also pushed the movie's budget over $430K.

Here's the latest news on Blake Lively's It Ends With Us outfits.

The 'It Ends With Us' wardrobe department spent over half a million dollars.

In an April 25, 2023 email exchange Justin published on the website, a line producer writes that "wardrobe's budget for spending is $185K. Normally wardrobe over spends and then does tons of returns and ends up in budget."

"To date they've already spent $615K, and they need their cashet cards all replenished because they've only shopped for Justin and Blake," the email continues. "They had to reshop everything for Blake after creative changes, but it's a lot of money. I trust them of course, but want to keep you all posted as this is way more than I've ever seen wardrobe go over budget with the initial spend."

Despite going over budget, Blake Livelyrevealed on TODAY that "a lot" of the costumes in the movie are "my real life clothes or my husband's clothes, or my girlfriend Gigi [Hadid's] clothes. I was borrowing some...It's like a wedding! Something old, something borrowed, something blue, something new." ("And there it is," one X user writes. "A lot of clothes used in the movie It Ends With Us are Blake’s clothes. Which explains why the styling is horrible.")

All this leads me to ask...what the heck were they spending $615K on?!

But they were determined to show off Lily's power.

Blake collaborated with costume designer Eric Daman (who was also the costume designer on Gossip Girl) for It Ends With Us, who told The Hollywood Reporter he was dedicated to finding unique items for the film.

"I was inspired to bring in some very special, one-of-a-kind vintage pieces," he says. "Blake and I had very, very similar thoughts on that, leaning into the bin clothing and kind of striking this balance between masculine and feminine elements. We don’t want Lily to appear like a shrinking violet. She is a very strong-willed, self-empowered woman and I think it was very important not to lean into clothing where it felt more delicate."

What do you think about Blake Lively's It Ends With Us costumes? Check out the 10 Weird Moments You Missed From Viral Justin Baldoni & Blake Lively Set Video, and check back for more news on the feud.

