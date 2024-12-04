Justin Baldoni Spilled On His "Near Breakdown" After Filming 'It Ends With Us' Scene With Blake Lively
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Entertainment Editor and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
If you were on the internet at all this summer, then you're probably familiar with all the It Ends With Us cast drama. The rumored rift between director and star Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively didn't come to light until after the movie released, but Justin just revealed some brand new information that totally reframes the whole film: he almost suffered a "breakdown" while filming.
Justin Baldoni has been vocal about taking the role of Ryle, who abuses Blake Lively's Lily throughout the film, really seriously, but his latest interview with the How to Fail podcast reveals the effect of the character went way farther than anyone knew.
Justin Baldoni says Ryle Kincaid was "very hard" to get rid of.
When host Elizabeth Day asks about how he decompressed after playing Ryle, Justin admits the character was harder to shake than he anticipated. "That was very hard and honestly, that took a few months," he says. "I had dreams as him for a while, and it lived in my body, but I think for the most part, he's out."
And while starring in such a role is difficult on its own, he also had the job of directing the scenes he was in! "Directing is a very lonely job, I'll just be very candid," he says. "Because you are kind of at the top of this totem pole. In your moments of quiet, everybody has a thousand questions for you and also nobody wants to disturb you and you don't really have many people to talk to and you can't necessarily share your anxiety or your nervousness about something because you're also the leader."
His scenes as Ryle involved everything from romantic scenes with Blake Lively to a physical fight with Brandon Sklenar, and there were times he had to go "shake it out" away from the rest of the cast.
Justin Baldoni almost had a breakdown after filming a scene with Blake Lively.
"I've done a lot of somatic therapy so there were times when I was actually just shaking," he says. "There's a moment in the movie where Ryle finds Lily's phone and he finds a phone number and he's very jealous and he's heartbroken and he's angry and he doesn't harm her but you can see in his eyes how dangerous he is. After that scene, I had a near breakdown."
Despite the fact he plays such a "dangerous" character, Justin quickly became the most beloved cast member after the movie's release. Fans became suspicious whey they realized Blake Lively, Brandon Sklenar, and Jenny Slate didn't follow the director on Instagram (and avoided talking about him in interviews)...and then the internet came to the conclusion there was a major rift between the director and the cast (which hasn't technically been confirmed by anyone who's rumored to be involved).
Justin spent the movie's press run raising awareness for domestic violence support, while the internet quickly criticized how Blake Lively treated the film like a lighthearted rom-com, using the opportunity to promote her haircare line.
A source told People that Blake Lively felt "surprised," "vulnerable and upset"about the response to the film's press, while Justin's Jane the Virgin costar Gina Rodriguez came to Justin's defense and told People in September that "sweet, sweet soul" Justin is "my brother forever. Forever and ever."
"You know what?" Justin says. "[Gina's comments] came at a very special time for me and that meant a lot. She really showed up for me. That was really sweet...She's a sweetheart. She's family forever."
