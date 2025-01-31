Whoa, Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds Just Made A Surprise Move To Dismiss Justin Baldoni’s Defamation Claim

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds aren’t slowing down anytime soon. Amid Justin Baldoni's leaked voice memo, Blake and Justin's leaked text messages, and rumors that Colleen Hoover is retiring (all of which happened this week. Whew, I’m tired), new reports are saying this Hollywood “it” couple is trying to get Justin Baldoni’s defamation lawsuit dismissed.

Here’s the latest news on Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, and Justin Baldoni’s lawsuit.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds want to "dismiss" Justin Baldoni's lawsuit. Ahead of their March 2026 trial, on January 30, the couple’s lawyer filed a notice after Judge Lewis J. Liman asked for “a letter containing a single sentence stating the defendants' intent to file a motion to dismiss,” according to People. Their attorney wrote, "The Lively-Reynolds Parties intend to move to dismiss Plaintiffs’ complaint." If you remember, Justin’s lawsuit came after Blake Lively alleged he’d orchestrated a smear campaign against her with a piece in The New York Times on December 21. According to Deadline, Blake is suing Justin for “sexually harassing her and subsequently enacting 'a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation.’"

And Blake's legal team "will continue to prosecute her claims" as Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni go to court. And after Justin Baldoni's lawyer Bryan Freedman told People Blake's claims are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt," the Gossip Girl actress' legal team held firm that "this is not a ‘feud’ arising from ‘creative differences’ or a ‘he said/she said’ situation." “As alleged in Ms. Lively’s complaint, and as we will prove in litigation, Wayfarer [Studios] and its associates engaged in unlawful, retaliatory astroturfing against Ms. Lively for simply trying to protect herself and others on a film set," they say in a statement to People. "And their response to the lawsuit has been to launch more attacks against Ms. Lively since her filing.” They go on to write that illegal methods of “sexual harassment and retaliation" are simply a "classic tactic to distract from allegations of this type of misconduct is to ‘blame the victim’ by suggesting that they invited the conduct, brought it on themselves, misunderstood the intentions, or even lied." “Most importantly, media statements are not a defense to Ms. Lively’s legal claims," the statement continues. "We will continue to prosecute her claims in federal court, where the rule of law determines who prevails, not hyperbole and threats."

