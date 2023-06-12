You Know About Bone Broth — But Would You Try These Bone Broth Cocktail Recipes?
Bone broth is still having its moment, and we’re here for it. If you’re wondering what bone broth even is, it’s pretty much what it sounds like — it's a type of stock derived from simmering meat bones. The low-calorie and protein-rich liquid became a well-loved trend for promoting health in its bounty of nutrients. According to Healthline, bone broth inhabits trace amounts of calcium, magnesium, vitamins A and B, collagen, and more.
In addition, bone broth is supposed to be really beneficial for your digestive tract, as it prevents inflammation and offers easy digestion (because no matter if we want to admit it or not, hot girls do have stomach issues). While the trend shows no signs of stopping (see the viral TikTok channel dedicated to bone broth), there is a fun way you can incorporate bone broth into your diet. Yes, bone broth cocktails exist and will *probably* become your new favorite drink, thanks to celebrity nutrition expert Dr. Kellyann Petrucci.
The cocktail recipes Petrucci created are meant to boost your collagen intake, all while tanning and sipping cocktails pool-side. Collagen supports immune function, joint health, gut health, and is associated with anti-aging properties, perBBC Good Food. The Cucumber Melon Cooler and Summer Cooler cocktails both contain vodka (you can always substitute for tequila, which never misses).
Summer Cooler Cocktail
Image via Dr. Kellyannʼs Chicken Bone Broth
Ingredients:
- 1 cup homemade chicken bone broth or Dr. Kellyannʼs Chicken Bone Broth
- ½ cup pineapple chunks
- ½ English cucumber, peeled, seeded, and rough chopped
- 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice, plus lemon slices for garnish
- 4 fresh mint leaves, plus more for garnish
- 2 oz vodka
- Dr. Kellyannʼs SLIM Collagen Broth ice cubes or regular ice cubes
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except vodka and ice in a blender and blend until smooth.
- Fill two tall glasses with ice, add 1 oz vodka to each glass.
- Add the blended ingredients to the vodka, and stir.
- Garnish with lemon and mint.
Cucumber Melon Cooler Cocktail with Bone Broth
Image via Dr. Kellyannʼs Chicken Bone Broth
Ingredients:
- 1 cup homemade chicken bone broth or Dr. Kellyannʼs Chicken Bone Broth
- 1 cup ripe honeydew melon, chilled and rough chopped
- ½ English cucumber, peeled, seeded, and rough chopped, plus 2 vertical slices for garnish
- ¼ cup fresh lime juice, about 1 to 2 limes, plus wedges for garnish 3 tablespoons fresh cilantro leaves, plus a few leaves for garnish
- ¼ to ½ teaspoon jalapeño hot sauce or 2 pinches cayenne
- 2 oz Patrón tequila or vodka
- Dr. Kellyannʼs SLIM Collagen Broth ice cubes or regular ice cubes
Directions:
- Place all ingredients except the vodka and ice in a blender and blend until pureéd.
- Fill two tall glasses with ice, add 1 oz vodka to each glass.
- Add the blended mix, and stir.
- Garnish with cucumber stick, lime, and cilantro.
Sign up for our newsletter for more cocktail recipes!
Header image via Dr. Kellyannʼs Chicken Bone Broth