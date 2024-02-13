26 Floral And Fruity Spring Mocktails You'll Wanna Drink All Season Long
Creative Assistant, Meredith Holser, is B+C's resident food writer, photographer, and TikTok taker. Meredith writes about a range of topics for B+C, but she's adopted food writing in all its many facets for the last year. You can see her work published in Do214, Advocate Magazine, WFAA, and North Texas Daily. Meredith's passion for photography began after sneaking her mom's iPhone to take pictures of flowers on vacation, eventually evolving from a passion to a professional career. Outside of work, you can catch Meredith hiking, trying new recipes, and dreaming about having a yummy little treat.
The time has come, my friends, to exchange your go-to hot toddy and spiked hot cocoa for something more warm weather-friendly. And while you might love a fab cocktail (trust us, we do too), you'll want to try one of these refreshing mocktails when you're wanting something a little different.
Whether you're continuing your Dry January pledges, planning a picnic in the park, or hosting an outdoor flower-laden soiree, serving these floral and fruity spring mocktails will make each memory truly unforgettable.
With these refreshing spring mocktails, we promise no one will be missing the liquor!
Strawberry Ginger Faux-jito
Kombucha is the real shining star of this delicious spring mocktail recipe. It adds a fizzy texture, while bringing the tartness of the strawberries forward, balanced by sweetness. (via Brit + Co)
Grapefruit Thyme Fizz
All you need to form this fizzy spring fling is half a bottle of Betty Buzz Sparkling Grapefruit, a squeeze of Meyer lemon juice, and some fresh time for topping. Easy and yummy? We're 100% in. (via Betty Buzz for Brit + Co)
La Croix + Lavender Mocktail
Your fave sparkling water just got a major upgrade! Mix grapefruit La Croix with a homemade lavender simple syrup, and you've got a highly addictive spring mocktail on your hands. (via Brit + Co)
Ocean Breeze
Betty Buzz Meyer Lemon Club Soda forms the light, fizzy base of these fruity spring mocktails! Coconut water, vanilla, and orange zest join in on the refreshing fun for a sip that'll definitely make you wanna be on a beach. (via Betty Buzz for Brit + Co)
Berry Spritzer
You better head out to the farmers' market! This spring mocktail uses fresh berries to the fullest. Tingly and sweet? We'd drink that. (via The Honest Company)
Fiery Golden Mango Tonic
This mocktail recipe is health-focused, so you can stay on track in alignment with all your goals. You won't even notice the vodka's gone! (via Half Baked Harvest)
Lemon Blackberry Mocktail
This blackberry-lemon mocktail is the perfect twist on your Plain Jane lemonade. (via Running to the Kitchen)
Easy Elderflower Mocktail
The combination of elderflower and raspberries forms a refreshing spring sipper that's ideal for relishing in springtime blooms and warm weather. If you're a fan of lavender in your food and drinks, you'll really like this mocktail. (via Salt & Lavender)
French Kiss 75 Mocktail
These spring mocktails get doused in a heavenly hibiscus syrup that brings sweetness to your every sip. This drink just screams spring, thanks to the floral notes (and the actual floral garnishes)! (via Chef Bai)
Virgin Piña Colada
We couldn't forget the classics as far as spring drinks go! This non-alcoholic piña colada will give you a taste of upcoming summer. (via Lovelyish)
Italian Cream Soda
The first and foremost flavor for these spring mocktails is really up to you. Just don't forget the cream! (via The Merry Thought)
Sparkling Ginger Lemon Mocktail
Lemon and spring go together like sea salt and caramel. This springtime sipper gets a little swing of zing by adding a sprinkling of fresh ginger! (via Snixy Kitchen)
Strawberry Yakult Tea Refresher
Feel pretty in pink, and drink it too! This spring mocktail recipe leverages green tea, strawberries, natural sweetener, and an Asian yogurt drink called Yakult. The Yakult adds notes of citrus as well as a creamy, yogurt-like consistency. (via Takes Two Eggs)
Honey Blackberry Smash Mocktail
These spring mocktails are saturated in color from the muddled blackberries – it's a colorful drink we love to drink! Important note: mint makes the ideal companion for the tart berries! (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Sparkling Cucumber Limeade
Bring out your veggies! The cucumber in this delicious refresher will surprise (and hydrate) your guests. (via Taste and Tell)
Ginger Lime Mocktail
Ginger is jam-packed with antioxidants, meaning these spring cocktails are totally healthy to sip on every single day. (via Elana's Pantry)
Grapefruit Rosemary Lemonade Sparklers
Meet your new hump day pick-me-up! This spring mocktail serves up some fun fizz and a beautiful pale pink that's just peachy for springtime. (via Peanut Butter + Chocolate)
Cherry Shirley Temple Mocktail
Who can forget this cherry kick-back classic? It's sure to please everyone, from your kids to your grandma. (via Home Cooking Memories)
Pomegranate + Rosewater Spritzers
A garden picnic with rosewater-infused drinks? Oh, you know you want to do that. (via Sweet Peas and Saffron)
Iced Guava Passionfruit Drink
These spring mocktails are technically a Starbucks copycat recipe, which makes them all the better! The fruity flavors partner up with coconut milk that provides a light, creamy sip every time. (via The Girl On Bloor)
Jalapeño Cucumber Mock-a-Rita
Spicy margarita fans, it's time to celebrate this spring mocktail! Every single sip will satisfy the sweet, spicy flavors you're craving – without any of the alcohol! (via Chef Bai)
Cucumber Ginger Mint Agua Fresca
Feel the ultimate refreshment from these spring mocktails that are drenched in healthy ingredients like cucumbers and ginger root. We love that electric green color! (via A Spicy Perspective)
Rose Lemon Spritzer
Rosewater shines again in this bright, Barbie-esque spring mocktail. An addition of its subtle flavors forms this sip into one perfectly fit for spring! Bring on the floral blooms with this easy. recipe. (via Half Baked Harvest)
Mojito Mocktail
We all know and love a mojito, but when you don't feel like drinking, what do you do? You turn to this trusty spring mocktail recipe that only uses four ingredients to create a bright, tangy glassful! (via Culinary Hill)
Virgin Mango Margarita
Sweet, tart, and spicy – these spring mocktails deliver on all three! Prep this zero-proof marg on the rocks or frozen. It's up to you! (via Pink Owl Kitchen)
Blood Orange Lemonade
A homemade spice-infused honey syrup compliments the bold flavors of blood orange in this batched mocktail recipe. Enjoy the warm tastes of cinnamon, ginger, and cardamom as you sip. (via The Endless Meal)
Which spring mocktails will you serve up first? Follow us on Pinterest for more mocktail inspo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
Lead image via Peanut Butter + Chocolate.
This post has been updated with additional reporting by Meredith Holser.
