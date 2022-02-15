Need A Pick-Me-Up? Add These 10 Healing Ingredients Into Your Meals
As winter drags on, many of us find that our bodies and minds could use a bit of a boost. From combating colds or calming nausea to fighting the winter blues, there are healthy foods to eat that can help nourish and heal your body. Whether you need to bolster your immune system, boost your mood, hydrate your skin, or fight the achy bones and joints that accompany dry winter weather, these healing ingredients will help you do just that. Add them to your meal plan to give yourself a pick-me-up.
Guavas
Guavas are fantastic for boosting your immune system and helping you stay healthy. They have one of the highest concentrations of Vitamin C among fruit, clocking in at 125 mg apiece. This is fantastic, because Vitamin C is involved in numerous processes that keep you healthy, according to the Mayo Clinic. It's a potent antioxidant, helping protect against free radical damage and speeding up the body's healing process. Vitamin C is also required to make collagen, a connective tissue that supports your bones and joints.
Oysters
Another nutrient you'll want to have in your back pocket, especially during cold season? Zinc! According to the Mayo Clinic, zinc has been shown to help boost the immune system and is important in wound healing. There's even some evidence that taking zinc in the first 24 hours of having a cold can help you recover more quickly. Oysters are one of the best food-based sources of zinc, with 1.14 mg per oyster. An added benefit of oysters? They're absolutely delicious and said to be an aphrodisiac... another kind of healing, indeed!
Dark Chocolate
When keeping your health in mind, it's always crucial to consider the well-being of your brain. Flavonols are compounds known to promote brain health as well as fight cell damage, along with numerous other health benefits, according to Harvard Health. Cacao, and therefore chocolate, is an abundant source of flavonoids, so grab a dark chocolate bar or make some hot cocoa in the name of wellness!
Cucumbers
Don't underestimate the importance of hydration when it comes to healing. You've heard it all before: Water is crucial for the body, ensuring that biological processes go off without a hitch and helping to improve mood, cognition, and even sleep quality. Stocking up on cucumbers will help you eat your water, as they're made up of 95 percent water, according to Healthline.
Ginger
Ginger is a soothing and super helpful ingredient when you're feeling sick. Studies have shown that ginger helps reduce nausea, proving that this ancient method of treating stomachache is actually effective. Make a ginger tea and you'll be getting the double benefits of both ginger and hydration, a must for combating any illness.
Salmon
We can't state this emphatically enough: Mental health is just as important as physical health. One of the best mood-boosting and brain-protecting nutrients, according to studies, are omega-3s like DHA and EPA. Salmon is one of the most reliable sources for DHA and EPA, boasting 1.24 grams of DHA and .59 grams of EPA per serving, according to the NIH.
Split Peas
So far, we haven't yet mentioned fiber, but that's about to change. Fiber helps improve digestion, which not only eases stomach and digestive upset, but also helps control blood sugar and cholesterol levels, according to the Mayo Clinic. Turn to split peas for an excellent source of fiber that also has a healthy balance of carbs and protein to keep your energy levels up: They have 43 grams of fiber per cup (not to mention 45.3 grams of protein and 121 grams of carbohydrates).
Raspberries
Speaking of fiber, it's hard to find a better fruit-based source than raspberries, which has 8 grams per cup. But all fruits are rich in fiber; the reason we selected raspberries for our go-to healing foods list is because raspberries combine it with a super high level of disease-fighting antioxidants, which are beneficial for maintaining health.
Echinacea
Echinacea is one of those herbal remedies that seems to have stood the test of time. According to the NCCIH, taking echinacea can reduce your chances of catching a cold, and it doesn't hurt that making an echinacea tea is a calming and soothing act of self care. And just like with any kind of tea, it'll help keep you hydrated so you can increase your chances of staying alert and boosting your sleep quality while you're on the mend.
Bone Broth
We couldn't finish this list without rounding it off with bone broth. Bone broth is an incredibly soothing and fully natural way to help boost your nutrition and repair your gut, joints, and tissues, according to Healthline. It's rich in collagen, a protein that's found in abundance in your connective tissues (like your gut, bones, ligaments, and tendons). In the long term, collagen may can help repair the gut lining to help increase nutrient absorption of all the other nutrients mentioned above! And, of course, bone broth is also rich in energy-boosting protein and hydration.
Are these healing ingredients on your list of healthy foods to eat? Tweet us @BritandCo and let us know, and be sure to subscribe to our newsletter!