This Easy Bone Broth Soup Recipe Is All You Need To Heal Your Gut In 2025
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.
Anyone else load up on all the carbs this holiday season? While the season calls for indulging in the best way, I never feel my best after days of consuming heavy carbs and refined sugars like lasagna, mac & cheese, holiday cookies and cakes. Now that the holiday season is fading away, now is the perfect time to make this ridiculously easy gut-healing bone broth soup recipe. This brothy soup is packed with nutrients: bone broth is rich in collagen, minerals, and amino acids that support gut lining repair; vegetables are packed with fiber, vitamins, and antioxidants for overall health; garlic is a natural prebiotic to feed healthy gut bacteria; and spinach is high in magnesium and anti-inflammatory compounds.
Make this nutritious and versatile soup as part of your 2025 wellness routine and nourish your body.
Here are delicious ideas for elevating this simple bone broth soup too!
Shutterstock
Ingredients:
- 4 cups bone broth (chicken or beef)
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 carrots, peeled and sliced
- 2 celery stalks, sliced
- 2 cups fresh spinach leaves
- 1 cup cauliflower florets
- 1 small cucumber, peeled, seeded, and diced
- 3 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil (for sautéing)
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Leftover rotisserie chicken, optional
Photo by Jason Briscoe on Unsplash
Optional Add-Ins:
- Fresh herbs like parsley or thyme for garnish
- A squeeze of lemon juice for added brightness
- A pinch of turmeric for anti-inflammatory benefits
- Peeled and chopped sweet potatoes for more fiber, which can help promote healthy gut bacteria
- Swap organic kale or chard for spinach leaves if preferred
Shutterstock
Instructions:
- In a large pot, heat avocado oil over medium heat (optional). Add diced onion and minced garlic, cooking until fragrant and softened (about 2-3 minutes).
- Add the sliced carrots, cauliflower florets, and celery to the pot. Cook for 4-5 minutes, stirring occasionally to allow the cauliflower to lightly soften and release its flavor.
- Pour in the bone broth, add the diced cucumber, and bring the mixture to a gentle boil. Reduce the heat to low and let the soup simmer for 15-20 minutes, allowing the vegetables to soften and flavors to meld.
- Stir in the fresh spinach leaves during the last 2-3 minutes of cooking so that they wilt but remain vibrant.
- Taste the soup and season with salt and pepper as needed. Serve hot, garnished with fresh herbs.
Subscribe to our newsletter for more cooking inspo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days raising her daughter Matilda.