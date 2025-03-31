Easter candy is looking mighty overrated right now, thanks to a new Trader Joe’s treat that just dropped. Stocked on Trader Joe’s shelves near you right now , shoppers are practically scrambling to add this $4 dessert to their carts! To give you an idea of the hype, it’s oh-so chocolatey, a bit bougie, and downright festive for Easter time .

Scroll on to discover the new Trader Joe’s dessert you just can’t miss before Easter’s here!

Reddit It’s true – Trader Joe’s Chocolate Mousse Eggs have officially arrived! Each egg-shaped treat boasts layers of “velvety” chocolate cake alongside a “silky” chocolate mousse that makes each bite so delicious. What’s more is each egg is adorably decorated with pink and green accents that make ‘em perfect for springtime snackin’.

Trader Joe's This returning TJ’s dessert is just one of their tasty, mousse-y offerings. Trader Joe’s tends to release mousse cakes on a seasonal basis, and shoppers always love them. They’ve launched raspberry ones , pumpkin-shaped ones , floral ones , and even a big heart-shaped mousse cake for Valentine's Day!

@traderjoesobsessed One Trader Joe’s fan on Reddit verified that the new Chocolate Mousse Eggs are “so delicious.” Their warning to other sweet tooths? “Run, don’t walk, to get your hands on the Chocolate Mousse Eggs!” “They're great!” another user agreed. “They remind me of Hostess in a very good way.” “These are dangerous,” one more person commented.”Just got home and I ate 2 already. I both love and hate you for posting.”

@traderjoesobsessed Trader Joe’s fan account @traderjoesobsessedshared the new find with their Instagram followers, saying they’re “so delicious and the perfect size.” They also noted that the chocolatey eggs freeze well: “I put them into 2 zip lock bags and save them for Easter.“

@traderjoesobsessed The new Chocolate Mousse Eggs come in a pack of 6 for $3.99. The pack features three different decorative designs, perfect for putting out on your Easter charcuterie board or dessert table this year!

Reddit You’re definitely going to want to grab several packs to munch on before the big day’s here, though. Plus, the Chocolate Mousse Eggs are a seasonal, limited-time item, so they’ll likely be gone before you know it! Again – run, don’t walk.

Subscribe to our newsletter to discover more tasty Trader Joe's items!