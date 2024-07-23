6 Great Books Every Recent College Grad Should Read In 2024
Post-grad life can be exciting and scary because you're probably thinking "This is the time where adulting gets real." If you still have a case of the "WTF" blues, I have 6 books every post-grad adult should read, no matter what stage of life you're in. Instead of bombarding you with more "What's your five-year plan?" or "What are you going to do with your degree?" questions, I'd rather encourage you to get comfortable with yourself and learn a few tricks that'll come in handy when life inevitably throws you curveballs.
P.S. Everyone's still figuring things out so don't be so hard on yourself!
Atomic Habitsby James Clear
I came across this book a few years into my first adult job and it's helped me get comfortable with developing healthy habits. It does a great job of explaining that every little thing we do is a habit, even if we're not conscious of it.
Sometimes we identify a habit we want to change, and make an effort to do so, only to fall back into the same patterns, so James Clear explains why that happens. He even shares stories that'll help you realize you're not the only person who runs into roadblocks in life.
I recommend this to any post-grad adult who wants to make positive changes in their life, but feel clueless about where to start.
Unlock Your Potentialby Matt Traverso
If you need an extra push to change your habits so you can live the life you want, Unlock Your Potential is another self-improvement book I suggest!
You'll learn how to think of your emotions as tools instead of hinderances, strengthen your confidence, find peace, and tap into habits that align with who you are.
I like to think of Unlock Your Potential as the perfect complement to Atomic Habits, but it can also be read as a standalone book!
You Are a Badass (Ultimate Collector's Edition) by Jen Sincero
Reading this book is like having a conversation with that one best friend who thinks you're amazing, but wants you to get out of your head.
Jen Sincero packed ton of helpful advice in 28 chapters, and each one is full of encouraging stories and fun exercises. The book can help you get comfortable with creating, address limiting beliefs that are keeping you in a state of fear and self-sabotage, attract what you truly want (instead of focusing on what you don't). Plus, it can help you figure out how to start making the kind of money you want.
Get Good with Money by Tiffany Aliche
I know money can be the source of uncomfortable feelings and conversations, but it's something none of us can ignore. If there's one thing I've learned, it's that some things don't change unless we make an effort to approach the narratives we've created. It's why I love Get Good with Money so much.
Tiffany Aliche shares her own personal struggle with losing her job and making a costly financial mistake that put her in a lot of debt. She willingly shares an understandable ten-step process that'll help you approach your finances without feeling overwhelmed.
You'll find worksheets that help you identify where you are financially, and where you want to be. Whether you're trying to figure out how to budget or the best way to approach your debt, Get Good with Money is the perfect financial book for you.
Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Manualby Luvvie Ajayi Jones
Every post-grad needs encouragement when it comes to making their mark professionally, and Professional Troublemaker: The Fear-Fighter Troublemaker is unlike any advice you've ever come across. Written by someone who's not afraid to make waves in her career, you'll feel inspired to do the same.
Instead of telling you to never experience fear, Luuvie encourages readers to feel the fear — and keep moving in spite of it. She also mentions how rejection can actually serve as protection or redirection.
Basically, Luuvie wants you to know your purpose can't be silenced by any setbacks or any other person (except you).
The Shift by Keion Henderson
If you're curious about faith as a post-grad, The Shift is a great place to start because it's written in a way that doesn't make you feel like something is inherently wrong with you. It explores the beauty of God's strength and healing, and how to remain steady regardless of what situation lies in front of you. Sometimes we crumble when things aren't going our way, but The Shift wants you to think of times of transition as a place of growth.
