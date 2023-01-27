Blake Lively Starring In "It Ends With Us" Was Not On Our 2023 Bingo Card
Few books that have made as much of an impact on BookTok like Colleen Hoover's It Ends With Us. The story follows a woman named Lily who is intrigued by a new relationship with Ryle, but an encounter with her first love Atlas — and the reminders of her past that Atlas carries — complicates everything. Blake Lively's starring role was just announced on January 26, and our jaws dropped!
We had high hopes for the adaptation, and when it was announced that Justin Baldoni would develop the film in 2019, we knew the story was in good hands. Baldoni won us over with his role as Rafael in Jane The Virgin, and his feature directorial debut Five Feet Apart made us cry our eyes out. If you're a Colleen Hoover fan, keep reading for everything you need to know about It Ends With Us.
What Is "It Ends With Us" About?
It Ends With Us follows Lily Bloom after she moves out of her small town to start a flower shop in Boston. When she meets Ryle on a rooftop and quickly falls head over heels, it seems like fate. That is, until she comes face-to-face with her first love Atlas. It's a story of strength, deep-rooted relationships, and identity that made waves on social media.
Who's Starring In "It Ends With Us"?
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni (who's also directing) are set to star in the film, but the rest of the cast has yet to be announced.
Who Else Is Working On The Film?
According to Deadline, Lively, Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof are all serving as executive producers, while Alex Saks, Christy Hall, and Jamey Heath are producing. Hall is also penning the script for the film.
Follow us on TikTok and Twitter for the latest entertainment updates, and check back here for new info on It Ends With Us!
Featured image from A Simple Favor via Lionsgate/IMDb.
- The Search for Perfect Plain Yogurt Ends With This Option ›
- This 9-Year-Old Wedding Photographer Is Blowing Up on Instagram ›
- 6 Weekend Makeup Essentials Under $15 ›
- Easter Desserts — Plus a Hack for Last-Minute Lookers! ›
- 35 Reasons Why TikTok Just Did It Again! ›
- 16 Book Club Books That Will Make Your Friend Group Laugh And Cry ›
B+C Editorial Assistant, Swiftie | Chloe is from the Outer Banks (yes, like the Netflix show!). When she isn't writing or updating her blog Pastels and Pop Culture, Chloe enjoys watching Marvel movies or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!