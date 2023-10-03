Arconiacs, Rejoice! Only Murders In The Building Season 4 Is On Its Way
Chloe Williams serves as B+C’s Assistant Editor, entertainment lead, and resident Taylor Swift expert. Whether she’s writing a movie review or interviewing the stars of the latest hit show, Chloe loves exploring why stories inspire us. You can see her work published in BuzzFeed, Coastal Review, and North Beach Sun. When she’s not writing, Chloe’s probably watching a Marvel movie with a cherry coke or texting her sister about the latest celebrity news. Say hi at @thechloewilliams on Insta and @popculturechlo on Twitter!
Our favorite murder mystery is returning for another season! Only Murders in the Building, which stars Martin Short, Selena Gomez, and Steve Martin, is Hulu's most-watched original comedy — and season three was the platform's most-streamed original project this year. It looks like Arconiacs really *do* want more because we're getting Only Murders in the Building season 4. Here's everything we know about the newest installment, and don't forget to check out our interview with costumer Dana Covarrubias!
Will there be a season 4 of Only Murders in the Building?
Image via Patrick Harbron/Hulu
Yes, we are getting Only Murders in the Building season 4! The official Instagram announcement post features our favorite trio against a vivid green backdrop. Selena Gomez stuns in a bright red sweater dress with a cold shoulder silhouette, while Martin Short wears a blue suit and Steve Martin wears purple. This definitely feels like a nod to the Only Murders in the Building costumes — Selena's Mabel wears a lot of marigold and red, while Steve's Charles started off the show in blue and Martin's Oliver chose shades of purple.
Who's going to be in Only Murders in the Building season 4?
Image via Patrick Harbron/Hulu
Based on the announcement, we can expect Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin to return for Only Murders in the Building season 4. But as far as guest stars go, we'll have to wait for official casting announcements!
When can I watch Only Murders in the Building season 4?
Image via Patrick Harbron/Hulu
We were hoping to get the new season of Only Murders in the Building in 2024, and now that the writers' strike has officially come to an end, pre-production (like writing the scripts) can start. However, the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike has to end before production can begin.
Where is the Arconia in New York?
Image via Patrick Harbron/Hulu
In real life, the Arconia is the The Belnord Apartments. The building takes up an entire city block, and the Italian Renaissance Revival style it was made in is absolutely beautiful. You can see the outside of the building in New York City's west 86th street, but since it's a real apartment building, you won't be able to go inside!
How did they get Sting to be in Only Murders in the Building?
Image via Craig Blakenhorn/Hulu
Sting was a guest star in the first season of Only Murders in the Building thanks to his friendship with Steve Martin and casting director Bernard Telsey! That's also how Meryl Streep (who's also friends with Steve Martin and Martin Short) got to be a part of season 3.
Is Only Murders in the Building nominated for any Emmy's?
Image via Patrick Harbron/Hulu
Yes, Only Murders in the Building has a few Emmy nominations: the show is up for Outstanding Comedy Series against other titles like Abbott Elementary, The Bear, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and Wednesday. Martin Short is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, while Nathan Lane is nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series.
