Real Talk: Time to Talk About M-O-N-E-Y
Well, well, well... another week, another taboo topic I thought I'd bring up with you. This time, it's one we are all too familiar with: money.
Last week, I sent out a very brief survey about money and employment, two things at the forefront of my mind right now during the global pandemic and recession. And while I knew the numbers would be bad, I was *not* expecting to see that HALF of you all reported being either unemployed or furloughed. With the national unemployment rate at 15% and more women than men being let go of their jobs, I think it's time we band together to help one another.
At the end of the day, it's a complex subject that can be simplified to the following equation: we must learn to SAVE our money in smarter ways while learning to MAKE more money in new ways.
Brit + Co already has some fabulous tips about how to save money (more on that below), but I've come to realize we aren't doing everything we can to help you learn how to make more money. I'd like to change that.
I have some thoughts up my sleeve, but if you have two minutes to spare, I would be incredibly grateful for your feedback on one more survey on money and business. All respondents will get a special surprise in return! I'll share more about where this is all headed very soon. Until then, read on and let's get smarter about money together.
- How to Budget for Self-Care When You're Basically Broke: Oooh I am all about the 50/30/20 rule!
- 13 Podcasts to Make Managing Money a Breeze: I'm a legitimate listener of so many of these! And also... can you guess which host of these podcasts will be MY guest on Teach Me Something New this week? The first 10 correct replies to this email will get a fun surprise in the mail ;)
- Money Milestones Everyone Should Hit by Age 35: Number five totally gets me: "You are over the Joneses" — glad I have one more year to get over them!
- 6 Ways You're Losing Money Without Even Realizing It
- Attention to all of you who have a super old refrigerator... you might be paying for that in more ways than one. Plus, do you know which items should you buy in bulk vs as a single product?
But wait, there's more! We're also offering 25% off B+C's Finance Classes using the promo code MONEY at checkout.
Investing 101: Interested in investing, but don't know where to start? Learn the basics of the stock market with money expert, Tonya Rapley.
Money Management For Your Small Business: Build a money-making creative business with strategist and financial coach, Shanna Skidmore.
Kickstart Your Business With Crowdfunding: Learn how to get your product idea funded through Kickstarter with Lisa Fetterman, inventor of Nomiku.
Is money a taboo topic in your household? What are the biggest dilemmas you're currently facing around the topic? Shoot me a note (hello@brit.co) or DM us on Instagram (@britandco or @brit) and let's chat about it.
Hi, I'm Brit, the founder and CEO of Brit + Co. I'm a young mom of two, tech nerd and design-inclined lady who has a zillion hobbies and curious about... just about everything! My mission from the beginning has been to unlock women's creativity and courage to try new things so that they can find the path to their true passions.
5 Things We’re Baking Right Now
It's no secret that baking is having a serious moment right now. Call it creative expression, call it a throwback to simpler times, call it a straight up sugar fix -- we are all baking a LOT, and the Brit + Co archive is *here* for it. From heart-shaped pies to rainbow donuts, we are all about the bakes, and we're always on the lookout for ways to make our favorite sweet treats a *little* healthier. Enter Purecane, a brand new sweetener that's making our favorite baked goods just as sweet and tasty without all the sugar.
Purecane Baking Sweetener is all natural (AKA no chems and non-GMO) and measures exactly like sugar. Seriously, one cup for one cup! And here's the sweetest part: Purecane ferments sugarcane to create the same level of sweetness as traditional sweeteners with no bitter after-taste and *no* calories. It's gluten-free and low glycemic too. Now bring on the dessert table ;)
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chip Cookies
Chocolate chip cookies warm out of the oven are frankly impossible to resist. And these gluten-free ones taste *just* as good as the traditional bake – crunchy on top and gooey inside – with a hint of salty. Now you can double up on the healthy points by subbing in Purecane 1:1 for the same level of sweetness, so easy!
Cassava Flour Brownies Cassava flour makes these deliciously fudgy brownies gluten, grain and nut-free and Purecane holds up their sweetness without the sugar spike – win-win! Try both in these Vegan Red Velvet Brownies too for an even healthier twist.
Lemon and Elderflower Cupcakes With Salted Buttercream
These delicate, muffin-like cupcakes inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Marckle's royal wedding cake are just the thing for spring birthdays and end-of-school-year celebrations (kinder grads, anyone?). Garnish them with seasonal flowers like ranunculus and swap the sugar in the cake and frosting with Purecane for a delicious treat you can feel good about.
How pretty are these mini heart pies for all your loves? They are super simple to bake too with store-bought ingredients but if you want to go the extra mile with your own pie crust, here's how to master the perfect pie crust. Just sprinkle loads of Purecane on top for a guilt-free dessert that's also easy to clean up!
Donuts are one of our favorite things to bake (churro donuts, anyone?) and rainbows are our favorite motif. Combine the two and you get these adorable little mini donuts that only take 30 minutes to make and bake — no fryer needed! Try them with Purecane for a natural sweetness that doesn't overpower like other sweeteners. It's our new pantry staple for sure. Happy baking!
What's on your baking to-do list this season? Share with us at @BritandCo!