This Mediterranean Salad Recipe Is Easy As Chop, Mix, Eat
Consider the search for your next easy side dishover. This Mediterranean salad is filled to the brim with fresh vegetables, tangy feta cheese, and savory Kalamata olives, all of which help you savor the essence of Mediterranean cuisine in every single bite. It's also perfect for a light lunch or quick dinner since it's so simple. After chopping up all of components, the homemade olive oil and red wine vinegar dressing ties it all together, adding some zest and tang that'll leave you satisfied. Dive deeper into Mediterranean recipes with this fresh seasonal salad!
Ingredients for Mediterranean Salad
- 1 cucumber, diced
- 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
- 1/2 red onion, thinly sliced
- 1/2 cup Kalamata olives, pitted and halved
- 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
- 1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped
- 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
- 1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon dried oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
Directions for Mediterranean Salad
- In a large bowl, combine the diced cucumber, cherry tomatoes, red onion slices, Kalamata olives, and chopped parsley.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the olive oil, red wine vinegar, minced garlic, dried oregano, salt, and pepper until well combined.
- Pour the dressing over the vegetables in the large bowl. Gently toss everything together until the vegetables are evenly coated with the dressing.
- Sprinkle the crumbled feta cheese over the salad.
