When Is Pumpkin Spice Coming Back To Starbucks In 2024?
Though summer is still summering, some people are already settling into the fall mentality. To be fair, there’s so many great things about fall time: hearty meals, cozy movie nights, Halloween, and of course, pumpkin spice. Starbucks’ PSL and other fall coffee drinks keep us running through the spooky season, so we're enthusiastically anticipating its return for 2024.
When will the PSL hit menus again? Read on for the answer.
Starbucks
Though we don’t have an official release date for Starbucks’ pumpkin spice quite yet, we expect the drop date to land around the same time it did last year. In 2023, the Starbucks fall menu came out on August 24. In 2022, it launched on August 30. In 2021, it hit stores and drive-thrus on August 24. Because the menu launches follow a pattern of dropping in late August every year, we predict it’ll come out around the same timeline for 2024!
Starbucks
But, Starbucks could always surprise us with an early drop date! They’ve been full of fun menu surprises in 2024 alone, from introducing all-new lavender drinks to debuting popping boba pearls for their summer menu.
Starbucks
Stay tuned here for official word on the PSL’s return! While we patiently wait, we’ll be craving more of their fall drinks, like the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew and Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato.
