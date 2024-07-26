15 Amazon Room Decor Pieces To Add A Pop Of Color To Your Space
We as women are gatherers and have an innate instinct to nest and create the comfiest, coziest spaces for ourselves. I have always been a huge interior design fan. Moving into my first college apartment was likeChristmas morning, because I finally got to choose exactly how I wanted it to look – without the remnants of my childhood. Your room is more than just a space to sleep in; it's a reflection of who you are, and we all deserve to make the most of our space. If you have no idea where to start, I've gathered some super cute and colorful Amazon finds that I think would be the perfect addition to any room!
Arched Full Length Mirror
Any bedroom needs a good full-length mirror. How else are we supposed to take our outfit pics? This arched 64" by 21" mirror is a great option at its price point. Mirrors can be expensive, but you can get this one in gold, silver, or black for just $65!
Orange Mushroom Lamp
I have seen these lamps a lot on Pinterest, and they always look so cool. I'm always down for a lamp with mood lighting or softer lighting. This one is obviously a dupe of the nicer glass lamps, but it still looks and works great. If you want a fun lamp, I would get this one for $28!
Set of 3 White Ceramic Vases
I have seen these circle vases all over TikTok – they look so aesthetic, and easily brighten up a room. You can get this set of three for $23, and they even come with dried grass flowers. You can totally swap them out for any kind of greenery you want to add to your bedroom!
Kakamay Large Blanket Basket
You can use this basket for blankets, storage, or even your laundry. I'm obsessed with this rope basket, which you can get in 11 other colors for $30!
Irregular Aesthetic Vanity Mirror
This is a great addition to any desk or vanity. I love the funky shape, too! You can hang this mirror up or use the wooden stand it comes with to set it on any surface. Oh, and the best part is, it's only $9!
Shell Trinket Dish
One thing about me is that I love a little dish to put all my trinkets in. You can never have too many jewelry dishes, and this seashell one is no exception. I might have to add this to my collection too – it's only $11!
Ceramic Jewelry Tray
As I said, I love a dish to put my little things in. Who doesn't love a personalized item? This ceramic jewelry tray is the best of both worlds, and it's only $15. I'm absolutely adding it to my cart.
Cute Faux Travel Books for Coffee Table
I have seen a variety of these coffee table books all over Instagram. I love how vibrant they are, and how they add so much color to a space. These would be a perfect addition to any bedside table set-up. You can get a set of three for $15 or a set of six for $29!
Cherry Wall Art
While we're talking room decor, we obviously need to add some stuff to the walls. There are so manyprints out there, and everyone has different tastes, but I love this $10 cherry wall art. It would add a great pop of color to any bedroom!
Aesthetic Beach Prints
This is another great wall print option, especially if you are going for a beachy vibe. I can't think of a better addition to your bedroom wall. If you aren't going for a beach vibe, there are many other retro-style prints to choose from, and you can get them for just $16.
Vintage Abstract Area Rug
Nothing brightens up a room like a colorful rug! I cannot stress enough how much an area rug adds to the vibe of your bedroom. This one screams funky 80's. Since there are so many different colors within the rug, it's super easy to incorporate it into any space. You can get this washable 4' by 6' rug for $44.
Nice Rose Flower Area Rug
How cute is this cottagecore rose rug? This rug would add the perfect touch if you have light pastel colors in your room. I am just obsessed with how adorable this would look in a cabin or country house. It comes in pink or green for $18.
Mushroom Lamp Small Vintage Table Lamp
May themushroom lamptrend never ever die. I love them too much! They complement your nightstand perfectly, and they usually don't take up a lot of space while still providing good lighting. Plus, they look super cute. You can find hundreds on Amazon, but this is a great option for only $32, and it comes in a variety of colors to match your vibe.
Storage Ottoman Bench
For a couple of years, I have heard people raving about this storage bench on TikTok. If you have limited space, I highly recommend getting one of these to maximize your room storage! Plus, it doubles as a seat, and it just looks really cute. It's on the more expensive side at $207, but everyone who has reviewed it has said incredible things about the quality and durability of this ottoman!
Bedside Table Lamp
If you are looking for a sleek and classic bedside table lamp, I love this $43 tiled one. It's modern and will go with just about any space.
