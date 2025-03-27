Yoga class just got so much cuter – our fave drinkware brand, Brümate, launched an adorable collaboration with athleisure brand Vitality that features some stunning insulated tumblers and workout sets, all coordinating gingham and floral prints for spring!



Whether you’re powering through a workout class or enjoying a laidback spring weekend outside, this collab proves that the practical pieces that make your life easier don’t have to be drab.

Get your color on with our favorite pieces from the Brümate x Vitality collection below!

Brümate x Vitality Brümate 40-Ounce Era Tumbler in Hibiscus Floral Reimagined in two playful patterns for spring, the Era tumbler is undeniably luxe when you measure it up against other popular water bottles. Its "totally leakproof" claims actually live up to the hype, thanks to a unique locking feature on the lid. It easily glides into most cup holders, too, since the tumbler is tapered at the bottom. Plus, this insulated baby's gonna keep your drink cold for hours!

Brümate x Vitality Vitality Cloud II Mini Halter Bra in Hibiscus Mix Shoppable in the same adorable floral pattern, Vitality popped off with this halter-style sports bra (alongside leggings and shorts) so you can coordinate with your new tumbler and feel oh-so cute!

Brümate x Vitality Brümate 40-Ounce Era Tumbler in Pear Gingham The 40-ounce Era is also available in this stunning pear-green gingham pattern, which reminds us of all the outdoor picnics we'll be embarking on this season. Luckily, this piece's design is warm weather-friendly, since the insulation keeps ice cold for literally over 24 hours. Score!

Brümate x Vitality Vitality Cloud II Babydoll Dress in Pear Gingham You can snag the exact same pattern from Vitality in several different workout-ready pieces, but we're absolutely swooning over this babydoll dress. It's nicely secured with plenty of coverage underneath, thanks to the built-in romper. It also boasts Vitality's "marshmallow-soft, ultra-stretchy" Cloud II fabric for added comfort!

Brümate x Vitality Brümate 30-Ounce Era Tumbler in Capri Gingham Gingham is clearly a go-to this season – dotted in the same adorable checks, this smaller iteration of Brümate's Era tumbler (30 ounces) stuns in a serene blue.

Brümate x Vitality Brümate 30-Ounce Era Tumbler in Capri Floral Shop the same piece in a more floral colorway! What we love most about the Brümate Era is the handle is truly sturdy – other popular tumblers and bottles we've tried can't quite say the same, breaking after mere months of use.

Brümate x Vitality Vitality Cloud II Volley Short in Capri Floral The blue floral print looks especially show-stopping on Vitality's biker shorts that seamlessly snatch your waist in without being too restricting.

Brümate x Vitality Brümate 26-Ounce MultiShaker in Pear Gingham Gym girls: you can't miss this shaker bottle! It's fitted with a unique built-in agitator that blends pre-workout powders, protein, and other supplements without any clumps. It can be rare to find an insulated shaker out there, and the leakproof lid on this 26-ounce cutie really seals the deal.

Brümate x Vitality Brümate 15-Ounce Müv Mug in Hibiscus Floral For more relaxed sipping sessions, this insulated, leakproof mug is simply perfect for hot teas, hot chocolate, or any other drink of your choice – spring cocktails, anyone?!

Brümate x Vitality Vitality Cloud II Pant in Hibiscus Floral These floral leggings truly make a statement and will undoubtedly boost your workouts with biiig springtime energy.

Brümate x Vitality Brümate Hopsulator Slim in Capri Gingham This next piece is a true no-brainer for the warmer months. Meant to suit 12-ounce slim cans (think seltzers, canned cocktails, and more), it helps keep the contents of whatever you're sipping on as cold as can be!

Brümate x Vitality Vitality Grid Jacket in Oat When you need an easy springtime layering piece, reach for this super-soft jacket. It features plenty of stretch to keep you comfy all day long, plus has several different discreet pockets for your on-the-go essentials!

