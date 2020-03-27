19 Awesome Apps and Workouts to Do While You’re Stuck Indoors
Because we're *this close* to consuming our entire stockpile of food while on lockdown we thought we'd gather up our favorite indoor workouts to get moving at home. What better excuse to meet your original 2020 goals while boosting so-needed-now endorphins? So c'mon, let's get into our workout groove together (but apart) and shake it!
Step-By-Step Workouts
Give your cutie booty a boost with reps of squat kickbacks, curtsey lunges and star touches every morning in How to Transform Your Butt With 7 Easy Exercises You Can Do at Home.
All you need is a mat and hand weights to score defined abs by summer in Hate Crunches But Want Abs? Try These 10 Moves!
7-Minute Miracle: Backed by science, the Scientific 7-Minute workout went viral when The New York Times published it with all the stats and facts. Here is an updated version that incorporates weights. (via The New York Times)Mommy and Me: It isn't easy to find time to work out post baby, unless of course your baby is helping you do the workout. This guide gives you 10 workout moves that you can do with baby in tow. (via Parenting)
Fitness Apps
Workout Daily: Get a new, 7-minute video texted to you daily from the new Workout Daily app, which is offering a free 30-day trial promo. No equipment needed (from full body to yoga sculpting) and you can do it with friends remotely while cheering them on from afar. "We wanted to make it easy to build a community," says founder Jenn Pattee. "Peer pressure is everything."
Studio: Studio is an audio-based app with running (treadmill and outdoor) and strength classes. Every class allows you to asynchronously compete with anyone else who has taken the class before, and you can track your distance and biometric data.
Glo: This digital platform has yoga classes of all styles at all levels, taught by instructors all over the world. Choose your favorite style, or let the app make suggestions based on your personal goals. There are also meditation and Pilates classes.
Cody: Offering plans in yoga, bodyweight movement, barre, weightlifting and more, this intense video-based app has something for everyone. Plus, you can interact with your fit-fam right from the app!
Keelo: With workouts ranging from 7-20 minutes, this high-energy workout app combines strength, cardio and conditioning and can definitely be done in the comfort of your living room. Just be warned, some gym equipment like dumbbells and kettlebells are recommended.
YogaGlo: This sweet yoga app is perfect for anyone who's saving money by cutting their data plan, since all classes can be used both online AND offline. Your first seven days are free.
12 Minute Athlete HIIT Workouts: This cool app gives you access to nearly 200 full-body high intensity interval training workouts.
Just Six Weeks: If you've ever had the burning desire to do 100 pushups with ease, this app is definitely a must-download. With just three short sessions a week, this app will help you reach your goals (and get super toned).
YouTube Workouts
Some of the most viewed workouts require very little time or equipment and are FREE! Check out: 10-Min Sixpack Workout, 10-Minute Ab Workout, 10 Min Bodyweight Workout, and 30-Min Full Body Workout
At-Home Equipment
Tonal ($2,995): Tonal is an all-in-one strength training fitness system that provides personalized workouts. You start with a strength assessment, and then the system continuously measures your reps, tension, and weight and adjusts over time to help you improve. You can take instructor-led classes or create your own workout from the library of movements. And if you're struggling, Tonal will automatically spot you, just like a trainer.
MIRROR ($1,495): Mirror is a sleek home fitness system that has both live and on-demand classes (strength, but also cardio, boxing, yoga, and more) led by instructors. You'll get real-time personalization depending on your goals, and you can train with your friends, sync your biometric data, or use your own playlists. You'll even get shoutouts from the instructors during classes.
Peloton Digital: Peloton's digital subscription gives you access to their live and on-demand tread classes even if you don't invest in the expensive equipment, so you can get your cardio in when and where you want it. The app also has yoga, strength-training, and cycling classes.
How are you staying active while staying put? Share with us @BritandCo!
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.