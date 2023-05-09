15 Cute Cups That Aren't The Stanley Tumbler
The Stanley tumbler has a death grip on the girls. Though it’s adorable and functional, investing $45 for an insulated vessel can seem a little obnoxious. There are tons of other options out there that can contain your water, iced coffee, and tea with the same quality. Scroll a few of the cutest cups, tumblers, and bottles that replace the need for the signature cup!
Glitter Bomb Sip Sip Tumbler with Straw - Lucky Cup ($19)
You won't want this lucky cup to leave your side! It's appeal lies in the colorful font and glitter details!
BLUEPOLAR Glass Tumbler with Straw ($13)
This glass cup is ideal for your A.M. coffee because it comes already suited with a straw! Plus, it lends itself to multiple uses to reduce paper and plastic waste.
Glass Travel Mug - I Believe In Coffee ($22)
We know your workday just isn't the same without some caffeine, which is why this cup is an essential for waking up.
Ello Tidal 20 oz Glass Tumbler with Lid ($9)
The clear glass on this tumbler is super helpful in comparison to the Stanley tumbler since you can see what's left in it.
Strawberry Color Change Can Glass ($22)
The color-changing features on this lidded glass cup add some joy to any beverage pour.
Altar'd State Kait 40 oz Insulated Cup with Handle ($40)
This model looks *a little* familiar, but has a friendlier price point.
YETI Rambler ($20)
For smaller sips, this insulated cup from YETI is here. Any liquid you want served cold finds a great home in this vessel – anything from margaritas to iced tea!
frank green 16 oz Stainless Steep Party Cup Set of 4 ($60)
If you're a reusable cup girly through and through, then picking up a set will help you make it through the week without taking up too much time to dish wash.
Owala FreeSip in Retro Boardwalk ($38)
Every drink remains ice cold in this bottle, thanks to its triple insulation feature. You can snag it in different colorways to maximize the fun!
Simple Modern Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw ($25)
This cup rises to the caliber of Starbucks tumblers, with a tall base and easy-to-use straw.
Pantone To Go Cup ($25)
Relish in the hues of Pantone with this to-go cup that's available in a range of colors!
Hydroflask 24 oz Mug ($33)
This mug can really handle your drink, no matter what it is. Hot chocolate or a cold soda, you can count on this Hydroflask design to hold your sip with care.
Good Citizen Coffee Co. Iced Coffee Tumbler ($22)
Following the outline of curved, organic shapes, this tumbler was made for days when you're on the road or taking a hot girl walk.
Coming Soon Nalgene Water Bottle ($32)
Nalgene bottles are notorious for being unbreakable. Though they lack insulation, you can pick them up in an array of fun colors that complement your personal style!
Embark Stainless Steel Lidded Tumbler ($10)
Header image via Target