15 Sassy Spring Cocktail Recipes For Your Easter Brunch
Looking for a more modern (and not to mention chill) Easter brunch this year? You best be mixing up some spring cocktails! Stock up on some fresh fruit at the farmers' market, put on your bunny ears, and flex your mixology skills with one (or a few!) of these delicious spring brunch cocktails.
Grapefruit Thyme Fizz
Go for a fragrant, floral refreshment by combining thyme with vodka and grapefruit! This easy cocktail recipe will last you way past Easter, too. (via Brit + Co)
Cadbury Creme Egg Cocktail
It's not an Easter cocktail without the use of some Easter candy! This sweet sipper leverages the classic Cadbury eggs for a creamy sip every time. Add a chocolate rim for even more delight! (via Brit + Co)
Strawberry Basil Margaritas
Margaritas might just be our favorite cocktail, and it's a wonder that there's so many variations of them! This take infuses the tequila cocktail with lime, basil, and sweet strawberries that you'll love sipping alongside some fluffy pancakes this Easter. (via Brit + Co)
Frozen Blueberry Paloma
For something with a cooling (yet still boozy) effect, this frozen Paloma cocktail will hit different on Easter. (via Brit + Co)
Glittery Spiked Raspberry Lemonade
Glitter makes every drink better, TBH. These zesty spiked lemonades are best shared with friends and family over brunch! (via Brit + Co)
Eggo-spresso Martini
This milky martini is the ultimate wake-up call on Easter morning. Amp up the brunch vibes with this boozy mix from Eggo, including their Eggo Brunch in a Jar Sippin’ Cream. (via Brit + Co)
Cucumber Gin Cocktails
Don't let the electric green color of these Easter brunch cocktails scare you away – it's just a blend of lime, cucumber, and Chartreuse! (via Crowded Kitchen)
Rose Lemon Spritz
Any spring cocktail that includes "spritz" is gonna be a big hit for your Easter brunch. Let this one sweep you away with a dreamy mix of floral rose and punchy lemon! (via Mixop)
Japanese Yuzu Whiskey Sour
Yuzu and whiskey make the perfect pair, and the citrusy notes from this cocktail are just what your Easter brunch needs! (via Takes Two Eggs)
French 75 Punch
This gin-based punch serves as a great base for any fizzy spring cocktail. The orange-y flavor is reminiscent of the beloved mimosa, only better in this batched version. (via Epicurious)
Strawberry Lemonade Bunny Colada
Pop off using some bunny Peeps for your next spring brunch cocktails! This recipe is a perfect fit for Easter celebrations. Here's how to make this dreamy drink.
Ingredients:
- 8 oz Natalie’s Strawberry Lemonade
- 4 oz cream of coconut
- 1 oz lime juice
- 4 oz white rum
- 1 cup frozen strawberries
- ¼ cup shredded coconut
- 2 tbsp vanilla frosting
- 1 tbsp Easter sprinkles
- Pink bunny Peeps
Directions:
- In a blender, combine the Natalie’s Strawberry Lemonade, cream of coconut, lime juice, rum, and frozen strawberries. Blend for 30-60 seconds until smooth.
- Rim two glasses with white frosting and dip in a mixture of coconut and sprinkles.
- Pour the mixture into the glasses and garnish with pink bunny Peeps marshmallows! (via Natalie’s Juice Company)
The Sunburn Cocktail
Sweet Tea Prosecco Cocktails
Sweet tea is the perfect mixer for brunchy cocktails like this. The lemon and fresh mint leaves amp the flavors up in this glass even more. Iced tea cocktails FTW! (via Vanilla and Bean)
Elderflower Martini
All you need to craft this spring Easter brunch cocktail is four ingredients: cranberry juice, lemon juice, Citron vodka, and elderflower liqueur. Easy peasy! (via A Beautiful Mess)
Cucumber Basil Moscow Mule
We just love the ginger-y effect of Moscow Mules. The drink is super fizzy, which will keep Easter brunch interesting with every sip! (via The Real Food Dietitians)
