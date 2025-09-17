The Jonas Brothers Officially Returning For 'Camp Rock 3' — See The First Set Leak!

It was the concert heard 'round the world: the Jonas Brothers' Greetings from Your Hometown Tour tour with a special appearance by Demi Lovato — and the Camp Rock soundtrack! The Disney Channel original movie premiered in 2008 and became a beloved modern classic. Is this a safe space to say I'm more of a Camp Rock kid than a High School Musical kid?! Well after Joe leaked the movie's existence, Demi and the JoBros reunited, and the first Camp Rock 3 set leaks popped up on the internet, we finally have official confirmation that a third movie is on its way.

Here's everything you need to know about Camp Rock 3, coming to Disney Channel and Disney+ soon.

Are they making a Camp Rock 3? Disney Channel Yes, Camp Rock 3 is officially coming! The announcement was made on September 17, 2025. “Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day,” Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said in a statement. “Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick, and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can’t wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation.”

Who's in the Camp Rock 3 cast? Disney Channel Camp Rock 3 will see all your favorite stars, and some new faces! Demi Lovato will executive produce alongside the JoBros, and the cast includes: Joe Jonas as Shane Gray

as Shane Gray Nick Jonas as Nate Gray

as Nate Gray Kevin Jonas as Jason Gray

as Jason Gray Maria Canals-Barrera as Connie

as Connie Sherry Cola as Lark

as Lark Liamani Segura as Sage

as Sage Malachi Barton as Fletch

as Fletch Lumi Pollack as Rosie

as Rosie Hudson Stone as Desi

as Desi Casey Trotter as Cliff

as Cliff Brooklynn Pitts as Callie

as Callie Ava Jean as Madison

What is Camp Rock 3 about? Disney Channel In Camp Rock 3, Connect 3 is going on a very important reunion tour...with no opener. So with one mission in mind, they go back to Camp Rock to find the next star for their show. And throughout the summer, the campers have to prove themselves, and their talent, to snag the spot.

Where is Camp Rock 3 being filmed? Disney Channel Camp Rock 3 is being filmed in Vancouver and began shooting the week of September 15, 2025. In the first leak (which was a total spoiler if you ask me, considering it dropped before the movie was confirmed) you can see the Jonas brothers standing with Sherry Cola and Maria Canals-Barrera. The official announcement video also features looks at the camp in 2025, the new campers, and the brothers' new looks.

Why did Selena Gomez turn down Camp Rock? Disney Channel Yep, you read that right. Apparently Selena Gomez was offered the role of Mitchie, but passed on it. "They offered Camp Rock to Selena," David DeLuise (who played Selena's onscreen dad in Wizards of Waverly Place) said in a 2020 episode of Wildchat Sports. "And Selena knew that if she had passed on it, that Demi would get the part." The duo ended up starring in Princess Protection Program together so all's well that ends well in my humble opinion.

