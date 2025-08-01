Sofia Carson Is "Forever Grateful" For Disney's 'Descendants' On Its 10-Year Anniversary (Exclusive);

When Disney's Descendants premiered on July 31, 2015, the film was viewed by 6.6 million people on premiere night, proving High School Musical's Kenny Ortega had another hit on his hands. No one could have predicted how popular the Disney Channel movie would become — or how beloved it would be 10 years later. And actress Sofia Carson is "so grateful" she got to be a part of the franchise.

Here's what Sofia Carson said about Descendants' 10-year anniversary, and playing Evie in the Disney Channel franchise.

Sofia Carson is "so grateful" for Disney's 'Descendants' movies. "It's unbelievable. It's, like, beyond wildest dreams to be a part of something so meaningful and so everlasting," Sofia Carson (who plays Evie in the original trilogy) exclusively tells Brit + Co ahead of her Netflix romance My Oxford Year. "It's beautiful because the generation that was young when that came out is now in their 20s or 30s and yet, you know, 10 and 7 year olds are discovering it for the first time this year." The actress was 22 when the movie premiered, and she's touched by how many people of different ages continue to love the film. "It's really just magical and I'm forever grateful to Evie, to Kenny Ortega, to our cast, and to the Walt Disney Company for for trusting in me — this dreamer who had never done anything in her life, even close to this before. I just carry her in my heart every day and I'm so grateful."

Sofia Carson posted a tribute to the film on its July 31 anniversary. "10 years ago, I saw my name on a movie screen for the very first time," she said in the post. "Evie was my dream come true 🩵 She opened the door of my first movie set. . . Into a world of wonder, of magic, of music, of friendship, of love. Guided by our dearest Kenny, four hearts held hands and began a journey that would change the rest of our lives, as we brought to life a story that, little did we know, would go down in the heart of history." The actress went on to thank her cast mates, including Cameron Boyce, who passed away from epilepsy in 2019. "To my Cam, I will forever thank the heavens above for the gift of you. My little brother. Our sunshine boy. Your light shines, to infinity and beyond. . . To my Mal, Jay & Carlos: Core Four. Forever. My heart is yours and will forever be painted Evie Blue. Descendants will forever be one of the greatest honors of my life. Happy 10 Years My Evie 🩵 I will always love you."

My Oxford Year's Corey Mylchreest also Reacts To Those Queen Charlotte Season 2 Rumors in our interview — check it out!