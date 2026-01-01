Is Demi Lovato In 'Camp Rock 3'? Here's Everything You Need To Know About The New Movie.

It’s happening. Camp Rock 3 is happening, and my zillennial heart can’t take it! It’s been well over a decade since Camp Rock premiered, launching Demi Lovato and the Jonas Brothers to mega-stardom in the late 2000s. The fact that it’s returning for a third installment is honestly music to my ears, so I can’t wait to see what the follow-up movie has in store for us. Who’s ready to head back to summer camp with all our Disney Channel faves?

Here’s everything fans are dying to know about Camp Rock 3. Meanwhile: Alexa, blast “This is Me” on full volume — I want those speakers blaring!

Is Demi Lovato In Camp Rock 3? Disney Here’s the number one burning question that fans of the original films are dying to know. Will Ms. Lovato herself be returning to the film franchise? While the “Cool for the Summer” singer doesn’t appear in the teaser trailer for Camp Rock 3, she is listed as an executive producer for the film. Lovato is not an official cast member, but a surprise cameo isn’t out of the question. "You can't really talk about Camp Rock or have a Camp Rock movie without referencing her. We love Mitchie," director Veronica Rodriguez told Entertainment Weekly. "I can't spoil anything. What I will say is that people should be excited to see some OG characters. You should feel all of those nostalgic vibes. We tried to put in as many things as we can into this movie, some iconic set pieces, the Jonas Brothers as Connect 3, and even Connie [Maria Canals-Barrera], Mitchie's mom, has a bigger role in this movie. So Mitchie is very much a character in this movie, in this world, and we should feel her, for sure, because she's iconic and beloved and is a part of the Camp Rock legacy."

Joe, Nick, and Kevin are returning as Shane, Nate, and Jason in Camp Rock 3. They've been crushing it lately amid their JoBro revival era, which officially kicked off in 2019 with their hit single "Sucker." It was a very welcome return for fans who grew up with the JoBros and were thrilled over the nostalgia factor. The Jonas Brothers are still going strong with Disney all these years later and have teamed up with the corporation to star in the highly anticipated new Camp Rock film, where they'll be returning to the woodsy grounds from the first two films. Meanwhile, the movie will feature a brand-new cast of young campers who can't wait to study music with their peers. The Camp Rock 3 cast includes: Joe Jonas as Shane Gray

Nick Jonas as Nate Gray

Kevin Jonas as Jason Gray

Maria Canals-Barrera as Connie Torres

Sherry Cola as Lark

Liamani Segura as Sage

Malachi Barton as Fletch

Lumi Pollack as Rosie

Hudson Stone as Desi

Casey Trotter as Cliff

Brooklynn Pitts as Callie

Ava Jean as Madison

Is there a Camp Rock 3 coming out? Disney Yes Camp Rock 3 is coming to Disney+ and will also air on Disney Channel. You can stream the first two films on Disney+ now.

When does Camp Rock 3 come out? Disney While the exact premiere date has not been announced yet, fans can expect Camp Rock 3 to hit Disney+ and Disney Channel in the summer of 2026.

Is There A Trailer For Camp Rock 3? While there isn’t an official trailer yet, a teaser is available on YouTube that features iconic voiceover lines from the first two movies — and a new look at the Jonas Brothers! People who grew up watching Camp Rock are being hit with a massive wave of nostalgia over the upcoming movie. Many took to the comments section of the teaser trailer on YouTube to express their excitement for the film. “And my childhood is suddenly back,” said one commenter. “THIS IS NOT A DRILL, CAMPERS, WE GOT A TEASER!!!!” said another. “We are so back,” another commenter chimed in. And yes. We are so back. Who’s ready to head back to the grounds of Camp Rock?

