How To Plan The Perfect Gilmore Girls-Inspired Weekend In Blowing Rock, North Carolina

Fall is officially here, which means one thing: It’s Gilmore Girls season, y’all. I take great pride in making my fall months as cozy and festive as possible, and what better way to invest in the autumn spirit than a trip to Stars Hollow?

While the ever-iconic Gilmore Girls town set in Connecticut is fictitious, there are so many places on the map that offer the exact same vibe and aesthetic, at genuinely reasonable prices to boot. So if you want to channel your inner Lorelei and Rory Gilmore this autumn, follow me to this Stars Hollow dupe, set in the beautiful and snug streets of North Carolina’s Blowing Rock. It offers the most beautiful and scenic views, crisp fall air, and delicious dining options. What more can you want from an idyllic autumn trip?

Ready for a toasty adventure filled with visits to the coffee shop and the most gorgeous fall foliage? I know I am! Alexa, blast the Gilmore Girls theme song!

Scroll to see how to have the best Gilmore Girls-inspired weekend in Blowing Rock, North Carolina!

The Embers Check In At Embers Hotel If you were to look up the word “cozy” in the dictionary, Embers Hotel should appear as the definition. This place is so toasty, snug, and oh-so adorable that you’re gonna want to pack up your bags and move in. Plus, it offers the best views of the town’s fall foliage, making it the perfect stay for your autumn traveling needs.

Instagram/@camp_coffee_roasters Camp Coffee Roasters Forget Luke’s Diner. Camp Coffee Roasters is the top-tier dining spot, with all the coziest fall drinks and delicious pastries to munch on while observing the gorgeous turn of leaves outside. How charming!

Todd Bush Photography Hiking the Blue Ridge Mountains Burn off the calories from your delicious pastries at Camp Coffee Roasters by going on a gorgeous hike. The breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains make this hiking choice the most unforgettable experience, and it is the perfect getaway from the hustle and bustle of your usual routine. Slow down and smell the roses (and mountaintops) with this breathtaking scenic trail.

Todd Bush Photography Village Shopping Perhaps the coziest and most quaint village in the US, Blowing Rock, North Carolina, has the most charming village for people watching and window shopping. You’ll feel just like Rory and Lorelei as they stroll through Stars Hollow, yet (hopefully) without all their additional drama.

The Embers What Are Travelers Saying About Blowing Rock In North Carolina? Generally, people looking for the perfect fall getaway will fall in love with Blowing Rock. “Go! Please go. It's wonderful,” one commenter encouraged on the North Carolina Subreddit. Another agreed, writing, “It’s a beautiful little place, and I wouldn’t mind living there, if I could afford it.” Needless to say, the place is pretty beautiful, beloved, and would be a perfect addition to your fall trip list!

Looking for more travel tips? Sign up for our newsletter so you never miss a thing!