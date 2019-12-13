Chill Out, The Holiday CBD Gift Guide Is Here
As far as wellness trends go, CBD remains at the top of the list for many people. Since CBD popped on the scene, it's been seen in everything from lotions and face creams to sparkling water and candles. Here are the quick facts to make sense of the CBD hullabaloo. CBD stands for cannabidiol, the second most active ingredient of cannabis. CBD comes straight from the hemp plant and by itself doesn't cause a "high." Consider CBD marijuana's straight-laced cousin that does their homework in advance with the optional extra credit assignment. Although these benefits have not been supported or approved by the FDA, it's become the go-to for people looking for an alternative method to manage chronic pain, decrease anxiety and promote balance in their everyday lives. So tell your loved ones to chill TF out by gifting them with mellow holiday vibes.
Bevara Clay Mask ($62)
CBD Tea Bundle ($70)
Microdose CBD Gloss Kit ($75)
Preservation Day Cream ($110)
Weller Mixed Flavors Sparkling Water ($30 for 6pk)
Muscle Relief Bath Salts ($26)
CBD Champagne Collection ($
Beam CBD Powered Protein Bar ($25 for 6-pk)
Black Dahlia x Yield ($38)
Bliss Tea ($32)
Mad Tasty Sparkling Water ($30 for 6pk)
Releaf Balm ($30)
Hemp CBD Salve Stick ($50)
Beauty Bar Chocolate ($13)
Spa Essentials Kit ($198)
Radiance & Bliss Bundle ($198)