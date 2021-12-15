The Top 9 Wellness Trends for 2022 (and Beyond) with Well+Good's Kate Spies
From the rise of vegan meat alternatives in 2020 to the home renovation craze of 2021, one brand has been successfully predicting the latest wellness trends for years: Popular women's lifestyle brand Well + Good. Senior Vice President and General Manager of Well + Good Kate Spies is here to share the brand's trend report for 2022 and break it all down for us.
In our conversation, we’ll get her top 2022 wellness predictions across all of our favorite categories from beauty and self-care, to fitness and superfood ingredients. Together, we'll also learn how to decipher which wellness trends for 2022 are actually worth the hype.
To learn more about all the things with Brit, subscribe to Teach Me Something New on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeartRadio, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Director of Content at Brit + Co. Tar Heel in Los Angeles.