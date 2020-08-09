30 Products to Help You (and Your Pet!) Self Care on National CBD Day
CBD, A.K.A. cannabidiol or one of the active ingredients in medical marijuana that does *not* get you high, has been the hot staple in beauty, self care, coffee and cocktails and even pet treats. And for good reason: CBD can help reduce insomnia, anxiety and muscle pain, and in general help you and your fur baby chill out. And now there's an official day to celebrate it in the U.S., Aug. 8! Give these lotions, serums, oils and more a try for a little self care this weekend.
BEAUTY AND WELLNESS
Saint Jane Bright Repair CBD Eye Cream ($65)
Say buh-bye to sleepy eyes with this super hydrating eye cream made with vit C, vegan collagen, green tea, and U.S.-grown CBD, which helps reduce puffiness. Great for all skin types. Saint Jane products are cruelty- and gluten-free and come in gorgeous recycled packaging - we also love the lipsticks!
Also Organics 500 MG CBD Hand Lotion ($100)
This organic, non-GMO CBD lotion is made from full-spectrum CBD (A.K.A. it uses all the cannabinoids in the plant so it's like eating the orange vs. drinking the orange juice), derived from U.S.-grown organic hemp, lavender oil and vitamin C to soothe dry and sensitive skin. It also works on eczema, psoriasis, new tattoos, bug bites, sun damage, scars, stretching skin and burns.
In celebration of National CBD Day, Also is giving 20% off its entire product line, including tinctures, topicals and ingestibles, from Aug. 8 through Aug. 31. Promo code: CBD4ALL.
Uncle Bud's Hemp Foaming Face Cleanser ($14)
For all skin types, this gentle face cleanser uses organic hemp seed oil to remove excess oils and deep clean, and comes in a refreshing Ocean Breeze scent.
Sagely Naturals Relief & Recovery Cream ($36)
This minty cool cream soothes everything from muscle pain to dry skin to poison ivy rashes. It's made with hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD and essential oils like peppermint to cool and relieve sensitive skin.
Fitish Tone Down CBD-Infused Facial Mist ($28)
This CBD-infused facial spray helps tone down stressed-out skin with the help of aloe, green tea, coffee and peppermint.
Primally Pure Soothing Serum + CBD ($54)
This hemp-derived CBD oil helps relieve redness and acne-prone complexions and inflammatory conditions.
Paradise Club Sunsoaked After-Sun CBD Mask ($26)
Paradise Club's vegan buttery balm, infused with full-spectrum CBD, cools and soothes your skin with the help of coconut oil, shea butter, hyaluronic acid and a blend of natural oils.
Haoma Nourishing Cleansing Balm ($85)
This vegan oil-based cleanser hydrates dry skin and does good for the planet: with every purchase Haoma plants a tree through its partnership with Trees.org.
Humble Flower Relief Balm ($90)
This balm hydrates with olive olive, shea butter and carnauba wax and soothes inflamed muscles and joints with CBD, arnica, lavender and clary sage.
Lord Jones High CBD Formula Bath Salts ($65)
Handmade in small batches with pink Himalayan salt, arnica, magnesium rich Epsom salts, calendula petals, and a blend of terpenes and essential oils, these bath salts make your bath even more relaxing and soothing for your mind and body.
Moon Mother Wise Woman Ritual Bath ($40)
Take a relaxing bath with this blend of Dead Sea salt, Pink Himalayan salt, CBD full-spectrum hemp extract, herbs and essential oils. All Moon Mother products are certified organic and handmade by owner Jessica Bates.
CBD Pillow ($129)
This gel memory foam pillow is infused with millions of microcapsules that release micro doses of CBD all night long, so you can have a restful sleep.
Gummies and SupplementsSunday Scaries
Sunday Scaries Vegan Hemp Gummies with Vitamins ($44)
Sunday Scaries CBD is sourced from family-owned organic hemp farms in Colorado and they help take the edge off + keep your mind from racing. Now you can get 25% off all of their CBD products using code BRIT25 from Aug. 8-9!
Molly Jones Limited Edition Lemon Lavender High Dose CBD Gumdrops ($45)
Take a chill pill with the relaxing lavender and refreshing lemon. These gumdrops are made by hand in small batches with natural fruit flavors and hemp-derived broad-spectrum CBD made organically in the U.S.
Green Lotus Hemp Oil Gummies ($35 and up)
Sleep better with these strawberry hemp oil gummies with a smidge of melatonin. Take 15 minutes before bedtime. Green Lotus Hemp (based in Dallas) is veteran-owned and offers a 25% discount program for current and former vets.
Joy Organics Sampler Pack ($22.50)
This sampler pack includes softgels, energy drink mix, and CBD tincture if you're looking for an intro to CBD. The family-run company is based in Fort Collins, Colorado. Founders Joy and Todd Smith created the Greater Hope Project to provide meals to child refugees at the Hope Primary School in Uganda.
Bluebird Hemp Complete CBD Oil ($55)
Try this full-spectrum hemp CBD extract with a little organic EVOO to enjoy the calming benefits of CBD. Another Colorado-based company, Bluebird offers assistance programs for veterans, low-income, and the disabled, and donates to causes like the Global Fund for Women, the American Cancer Society and the Autism Research Institute.
Synchronicity Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil Trial Kit ($25)
Feel the Full Effect with our Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil Trial Kit. This sampling of our most Try the berry lemonade tincture, capsules, body oil, and body butter all in one with this full-spectrum hemp oil trial kit.
DRINKS
Recess Sparkling Drink Sampler ($30)
This CBD-infused sparkling water comes in Peach Ginger, Pomegranate Hibiscus, Blackberry Chai, Black Cherry, Blood Orange and Coconut Lime with adaptogens (herbs that helps you de-stress), like American Ginseng, Schisandra, and L-theanine to help you feel calm and refreshed.
Bimble Chill Sparkling Drink ($40/6-pack)
This sparkling CBD drink is sweetened with sustainably sourced Vermont honey and made with calming, broad-spectrum hemp extract. Choose from Grapefruit Basil Mint and Blueberry Lemon Ginger or go for both!
MAD TASTY ($30/6-pack)
This sparkling water created by Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic is made with broad-spectrum hemp extract and no added sugars. Choose from Watermelon Kiwi, Grapefruit, and Unicorn Tears (a fruit blend).
VYBES Blackberry Hibiscus ($48/6-pack)
Infused with CBD, this freshly brewed tea is made with organic blackberries and finishes off with notes of clove and cinnamon. A tart and sweet treat!
Soul Grind CBD Cold Brew Coffee ($60/12-pack)
Perk up with this hemp CBD-infused cold brew coffee for a calm energy - comes in Mexican chocolate, black coffee and vanilla flavors, mmm.
Ultraviolet CBD Tea ($18)
Cap off the night with a soothing cup of organic, vegan, CBD tea. Choose from Strawberry Lavender and Vanilla Chai flavors.
Buddha Teas CBD Golden Milk ($40)
This Ayurvedic-inspired recipe blends CBD, anti-inflammatory turmeric; ginger root and black pepper for digestion; ashwagandha to energize and calm; and cardamom, nutmeg, and vanilla bean. Lightly sweetened with coconut sugar, it's the perfect mix for your warm milk.
Zolt Dreamy Honey Citrus Tea Mixie Sticks ($30-$67)
Score a great night's sleep with this mind-soothing, body-repairing, melatonin-filled bedtime tea (make it iced or hot) made with Kentucky-grown hemp and organic adaptogens.
PETS
FOMO Bones ($29)
Whether you're running the vacuum, taking your pooch to the vet, or just *not* home these chewy treats will chill him/her right out. Now get 25% off sitewide with code BRIT25 from Aug. 8-9.
NuLeaf Full Spectrum Hemp CBD Pet Oil ($39)
This CBD oil contains full-spectrum CBD, organically grown in Colorado, for humans and pets. Just add a drop of the Pet CBD Oil to food and treats for cats, dogs, horses, and more and it will help ease joint pain and calm their nerves.
Pet CBD Oil Treats for Dogs ($25)
With flavors like baked cheese, peanut butter, sweet potato, your pooch will gobble these meat-free CBD dog treats right up.
CBD Dog Health Salves ($40)
Soothe your fur bestie's dry skin, growths, bug bites, dermatitis, as well as infections such as cysts, tumors or warts with these CBD and essential oil salves.
Have you tried CBD products for you or your pets? Share your faves with us @BritandCo!
Brit + Co may at times use affiliate links to promote products sold by others, but always offers genuine editorial recommendations.
- 16 Natural Sleep Aids and Products to Help You Get Better Sleep ›
- Celebrate (and Chill Out) With These CBD Products - Brit + Co ›
- 20 Products to Help You Get Your Best Sleep Ever - Brit + Co ›
- Relax With These 10 Tasty CBD Gummies and Chocolates - Brit + Co ›
- These CBD-Infused Drinks Will Put You in a Chill Mood - Brit + Co ›
- CBD-Infused Cocktail Recipes That Will Make You Chill AF - Brit + Co ›
- CBD Oil Can Benefit All Skin Types — Here are 5 Reasons Why ... ›
- Here's Why CBD Is Literally Everywhere Now - Brit + Co ›
- I Gave My Dog CBD Oil to Stop Her Itching – Here's What Happened ... ›
- CVS and Walgreens Will Start Selling CBD Products in These 12 ... ›
Theresa Gonzalez is a content creator based in San Francisco and the author of Sunday Sews. She's a lover of all things design and spends most of her days momming her little one Matilda.