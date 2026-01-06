Charlize Theron's Highly-Anticipated Netflix Thriller 'APEX' Is 'Free Solo' With A Dark Twist

Is it just me, or is Netflix absolutely killing it lately with the Cat-and-Mouse thriller genre? After just finishing up The Beast In Me, I’m so ready for more!

If you’re hoping to get your heart racing in this deadly game of hunter vs. prey, you’re not gonna want to miss out on this terrifying thriller movie, starring Charlize Theron and Taron Egerton. Here’s everything we know so far!

Scroll to find out everything we know about Charlize Theron's APEX movie on Netflix!

What is APEX about? Netflix Charlize Theron plays Sasha, a grieving woman who decides to go into the wilderness to find inner peace. But her quest for serenity is immediately thwarted when she realizes she’s being hunted for sport. Yet instead of being hunted by a wild beast, she’s running for her life from the most dangerous predator of all: a psychological sadist. Taron Egerton delivers his most chilling performance yet, as his character stops at nothing to take down Sasha. In a twisted way, he believes he’s doing Sasha a favor. He knows she loves danger, so he’s creating life-or-death stakes for her to try and overcome. Um, thanks, but no thanks? The tagline for Apex is “hunt or be hunted.” It doesn’t get more intense than that!

Is there a trailer for APEX yet? Netflix Yes! Fans can check out the thrilling new trailer on YouTube.

Where can I stream APEX? Netflix Fans can stream the exciting new Charlize Theron-led film exclusively on Netflix.

When does APEX premiere? Netflix You can check out the highly anticipated thriller on April 24th.

What are fans saying about APEX so far? Netflix Fans are generally excited to see this beautifully shot film, which explores the animalistic side of human nature, where civilized manners take a back seat to primal instincts. Here’s what audiences have to say in the YouTube comments of the series trailer. “Netflix is cooking with these festive trailers. These [are] hitting harder than the Super Bowl trailers.” “Very interested, mostly because of the combo of Theron and Egerton in what seems like an action thriller. It’s just very cool casting to me,” another commenter chimed in. “Looks like it’ll be a good movie,” said another. What are your thoughts on the upcoming thriller? I, for one, am totally hooked. Not only are the wilderness shots absolutely breathtaking, but the high-stakes psychological tension between the lead characters is utterly fascinating. I have so many questions: Why is he out hunting her like she’s prey? Who will survive this dangerous game? Will either of them make it out of the woods alive? There’s so much to unpack here, but we’ll just have to sit tight and wait for it all to unravel when Apex premieres on Netflix on April 24th, 2026. I am already sat!!

