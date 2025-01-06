From Tom Holland To Zendaya, Meet Christopher Nolan's Insanely Star-Studded 'The Odyssey' Movie Cast
I was already excited for Christopher Nolan's next epicafter hearing Tom Holland was involved — but then when we learned Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Lupita Nyong'o, and even more of our favorite stars were going to costar? I didn't know I could feel so much excitement. Universal recently revealed that the new movie will be an adaptation of Homer's The Odyssey. And after Gladiator 2, the ancient world has never been hotter.
Here's everything you need to know about Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey cast before the new movie sails into theaters July 17, 2026.
Meet 'The Odyssey' Movie Cast
Matt Damon
Matt Damon is known for roles in Good Will Hunting and Jason Bourne, and he just starred in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer.
Tom Holland
In addition to the Spider-Man films, Tom Holland recently starred in The Crowded Room and Cherry, both on Apple TV.
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway had a great 2024 with The Idea of You, and we'll see The Princess Diaries actress in Colleen Hoover's Verity movie soon!
Zendaya
We saw Zendaya in Dune 2 and Challengers last year, and in addition to joining The Odyssey cast, she'll return as Rue in Euphoria season 3.
Lupita Nyong’o
Lupita Nyong'o totally made us cry during The Wild Robot and A Quiet Place: Day One, and she'll probably do the same in The Odyssey TBH.
Robert Pattinson
Mickey17 and The Batman Part II are two of Robert Pattinson's upcoming movies, in addition to another job with Zendaya called The Drama.
Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron recently starred in FastX as well as Netflix's The School for Good and Evil and Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Who does Tom Holland play in The Odyssey?
While we have The Odyssey cast list, we haven't gotten confirmation on which roles the actors are playing...yet. (Although to be fair, we also don't know if this will be a classic adaptation or a reimagining). However, fans are already speculating who we'll see in each role!
I'd love for Robert Pattinson to star as Odysseus alongside Anne Hathaway as Penelope and Tom Holland as Telemachus. Zendaya would be amazing as Athena, while Lupita Nyong'o would definitely stun as Circe. Who knows — maybe we'll see some unexpected casting choices too! Charlize Theron as Zeus and Matt Damon as Poseidon? Yes please.
Who is the villain in The Odyssey?
There's more than one villain in The Odyssey, but one role that definitely stands out is Poseidon. The sea god does everything he can to prevent Odysseus from returning to Ithaca during his sea voyage. TLDR; this definitely isn't your average vacation cruise.
