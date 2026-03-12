Rachel Weisz Is Unhinged and Unforgettable in Netflix’s New Dark Comedy 'Vladimir'

Netflix is turning up the heat with Vladimir, a bold adaptation of the 2022 bestselling novel by Julia May Jonas. With a script sharp enough to cut glass and an incredible cast, this limited series is the book-to-screen event of the year.

Fair warning: Things are about to get very intense. The limited series is streaming now as of March 5th, so clear your schedule—this is a binge-watch you won't be able to quit.

Here's everything we know about the Vladimir series!

What is Netflix’s New Hit Show, Vladimir, About? IMDB The series centers on a literature professor (played to the utmost perfection by Rachel Weisz) whose career has hit a stalemate while her husband, John (portrayed beautifully by Mad Men star John Slattery), is embroiled in a massive scandal. John is facing multiple Title IX accusations from former students, leaving the protagonist to navigate social pariah status and a marriage that is crumbling in the public eye. To cope with the isolation of being "the wife of a disgraced man," she finds a new, dangerous muse: Vladimir Vladinski, a charismatic young novelist and new faculty member. While she doesn't just write "steamy novels" for fun, her obsession with Vladimir reignites her long-dormant creative spark. Their relationship isn't a simple collaboration; it’s a high-stakes game of intellectual and psychological cat-and-mouse that threatens to burn both of their lives to the ground.

Who Stars in the Series? IMDB Vladimir features a brilliant ensemble cast: Rachel Weisz: The disillusioned but brilliant protagonist.

The disillusioned but brilliant protagonist. Leo Woodall: The titular Vladimir, the object of her obsession.

The titular Vladimir, the object of her obsession. John Slattery: The charismatic yet controversial husband.

The charismatic yet controversial husband. Jessica Henwick: Cynthia, Vladimir's wife and an artist in her own right.

Cynthia, Vladimir's wife and an artist in her own right. Matt Walsh: The university’s stressed interim department head.

Is There A Trailer I Can Watch? IMDB Yes! You can find the official Netflix trailer on YouTube to get a sneak peek at the tension, the fourth-wall breaks, and the dark humor that defines the show.

What Are Fans Saying? IMDB Since its premiere on March 5th, 2026, social media has been buzzing. Viewers are particularly praising the "refreshing twists" and Weisz’s nuanced performance. “I didn't know how they’d capture the internal monologue of the book, but the 4th wall breaks are genius. It feels exactly like the novel!” — YouTube Top Commenter

Follow us on Facebook for more updates on the film!